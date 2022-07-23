Brazilian shopkeepers get R$25 million in loans using DeFi without knowing

The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is famous for being difficult to access, but that hasn’t stopped shopkeepers from borrowing R$25 million in loans in Brazil in about a month through smart contracts, computer programs that automate financial transactions by eliminating intermediaries. The borrowers, however, did not realize this.

These are small and medium-sized companies served by the fintech CloudWalk, a unicorn in the payments sector that owns the InfinitePay machine. Unicorn is the name given to startups that exceed the market value of US$ 1 billion.

Loans, up to BRL 6,000, are offered via the app, so customers don’t have to deal with unfriendly interfaces typical of DeFi protocols – they don’t realize, for example, that they are using crypto assets and a Web 3.0 wallet.

“Behind the wallet of Web 3 that the merchant uses gets the stablecoin [pareada em real] pool’s BRLC [contrato inteligente que armazena criptos] at an interest rate based on a certain amount of products he sells”, explains Luis Silva, founder and CEO of CloudWalk, in an interview with InfoMoney CoinDesk. “He uses DeFi without knowing it.”

Brazil has been appearing as a global highlight in the adoption of decentralized finance. This month, MetaMask, owner of the most popular crypto wallet in the world, revealed that Brazil is second only to the United States in its use of DeFi. Accenture, on the other hand, showed in a study that the country has strong potential for this financial innovation.

Bridge with traditional finance

Stablecoins and loans are the top use cases so far for the CloudWalk Network, a blockchain launched by fintech last month. According to Silva, the project’s objective is to integrate decentralized finance with traditional finance, filling a usability gap that still represents a challenge for the adoption of this new technology.

“Our objective as a company is to build a bridge between these two worlds”, says the executive.

Unlike what usually happens in DeFi, where loans can only be obtained with the guarantee deposit, CloudWalk grants the credit according to a merchant’s cash flow forecast evaluated by an algorithm. After approval, the loan is credited to the user’s wallet in BRLC, a cryptocurrency that has parity with the real.

“It’s a fork protocol [derivado] of Compound, very famous in DeFi, but the user sees the loan and collection process in the traditional way”, explains Silva.

The CloudWalk Network is a payments network, but the company denies that it intends to compete with its partners Visa and Mastercard. The idea is for the blockchain to function as a public and immutable record of merchant transactions, including those carried out with cards.

According to the CEO, blockchain is also open in nature and seeks to attract developers with an ecosystem that, despite being new, is already born with 500,000 active wallets and a few billion reais in monthly financial transactions. Soon, the network promises to bring its first crypto income and savings products.

Centralization

Despite the acronym DeFi indicating otherwise, the CloudWalk network has a considerable level of centralization. The blockchain has so far six validators (computers that verify transactions), all controlled by the company. Silva, however, promises to invite external institutions to operate network nodes.

According to the founder of CloudWalk, the current structure allows for increased processing speed and eliminates transaction charges – any operation on the blockchain has zero cost, unlike what happens on blockchains like Ethereum (ETH) or Solana (SOL), for example.

“Brazilians want to have quick, easy, cheap and convenient money”, says Silva. “I believe in decentralization, but I also consider the user experience to be very important. When decentralization sacrifices experience, which is what commonly happens in DeFi, the end customer has a hard time.”

