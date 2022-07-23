Brazilians usually take credit to start a business, says survey

Among the states that most asked for credit to start a business are: Bahia, Ceará and Pernambuco. Learn more in this post.

Provu, a payment and personal credit fintech, said orders focused on debt payments continue to decline. And, thus, they reached the mark of 29.3%. The study points to a greater trend in the search for credit to start a business. The new survey takes into account loan requests made in March by its customers.

Brazilians usually take credit to start a business

The survey sought to understand the main motivations that led people to apply for loans in March. According to the results achieved, 42% of credit applications are related to entrepreneurship, whether to start or to invest in the business itself.

Credit requests referring to the reason show more growth in fintech. Compared to the same period in 2021, when it reached 34.8%, the number grew by 7.4%. As for the significant amount of loans related to entrepreneurship, the CEO of Provu, Marcelo Ramalho, said that despite the company’s focus being the service for individuals, getting credit at the beginning of a business is not easy.

According to Ramalho, investments in an own enterprise are increasing.

“Requests to start or invest in one’s own business are increasing. As much as our focus is on loans to individuals (Individuals), we understand the difficulties of getting credit when you are starting out. We were happy to be a part of this new customer journey,” he said.

Among the states that most asked for credit to start a business are: Bahia, Ceará and Pernambuco. On the other hand, there is a large portion of people who borrow credit to be able to pay their debts.

According to the survey, in March, the average of credit requests to pay debts was 29.3%. Meanwhile, over the same period in 2021, it was 34.7%. Another point was the growth in requests related to education, which reached 5.9%, increasing again with the advance in vaccinations against Covid-19.

