Brisanet and Unifique speak out on the roaming reference price

The discussion around the new reference price for national roaming determined by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has raised the spirits of telecommunications companies. While some telecoms go against the decision, guaranteeing the suspension of the agency’s measure, others are in favor.

This Friday (22), Brisanet released a statement in defense of Anatel in the legal dispute with the operators TIM, Vivo and Claro, which obtained injunctions in the Courts suspending the pricing of roaming reference offers, whose values ​​are part of the medicines apps for sale by Oi Móvel.

In its position, the company states that the establishment of a reference value for national roaming offers is a remedy that was well calibrated by the agency, thus allowing the growth of new entrants.

“Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA, a new entrant in the mobile service and regionally responsible for the implementation of 5G in the Northeast and Midwest, hereby publicly acknowledges and supports Anatel’s recent decisions in defense of competition that culminated in setting the value of roaming wholesale at cost. In Brisanet’s view, this is the remedy that, well calibrated as Anatel modeled it, will allow the growth of new entrants and the massification of 5G, notably in smaller municipalities and lacking infrastructure”.

The company stated that “Contrary to the announced divestment measure, which allows for the eventual sale of equipment that is generally obsolete in terms of technology to the market, the actual exercise of the right to roaming at cost is the best instrument to foster competition”.

In its defense, the company asks that Anatel and Cade adopt all the necessary measures to prevent any and all attempts to question the drugs imposed in the Oi Móvel operation, which has already been concluded in favor of the purchasing operators.

“Brisanet urges Anatel and CADE to adopt all the necessary measures to curb any and all attempts to dehydrate or question the remedies imposed by the aforementioned authorities, as the acquisition of control of Oi Móvel has already been completed in favor of the acquirers, and move, consistently and definitively, towards the approval of the long-awaited wholesale roaming offer”, says the company in a statement.

unify

Another company that spoke out on the matter was Unifique, which classified the telecoms’ decision to go to court as “hasty”. Also in a statement, the company refuted the subsidy classification given the offers, stating that access to roaming is essential for the structuring of 5G.

“What we are looking for is a minimum of conditions for us to be able to start operations, since starting coverage from scratch takes some time. The implementation of a sustainable wholesale price is not a subsidy, but collaboration and sharing”, said the operator.

Although it did not make its support for Anatel’s decision explicit, the company said that both Unifique and the other regional companies have an important role in the development of 5G operations, which can collaborate by filling gaps that go unnoticed in the market.