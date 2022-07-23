Briton who left wife for Ukrainian welcomes another refugee

The British man who left his wife and went to live with a Ukrainian received another refugee at home, according to the British tabloid Daily Mail. Tony Garnett, 29, and his girlfriend Sofiia Karkadym, 22, welcomed couple Sofiia Rastorhuieva, 19, and Illia Tronevych, 18, in Bradford, UK. In May, Garnett left a 10-year marriage and the house where he lived with his daughters to live with Sofiia.

Now, they have decided to take in a Ukrainian couple who fled the war. Last week, both saw a cry for help on the internet from Sofiia and Tronevych, who arrived in the country as refugees in late June.

The couple was looking for a new home after being kicked out of the place where they were for leaving the doors open and letting the cats escape, not to mention the bad conditions, according to Sofiia Rastorhuieva. “We only had a small sofa bed to sleep on and it was very uncomfortable. We had to do their laundry, do their laundry and clean the place for them. We just didn’t feel right there.”

She said she had nowhere to go after fleeing Ukraine and being expelled by a family in the UK. “My hometown is Kremenchuk, the same place where the Russians bombed a shopping mall and killed a lot of people last month. It’s very dangerous there. We knew the Russians were nearby and our parents asked us to leave for safety.”

Welcoming two more Ukrainians, the British Tony Garnett said that the decision to shelter them at home was decided together with his girlfriend. “I asked her if she thought it would be a good idea to let them live with us for a while as we have a second bedroom. It’s not ideal because I don’t have a lot of money and I need a job, but we need to help others.”

Two months after having decided to run away with the Ukrainian woman he had taken into his home, Garnett also returned to defend himself from the comments he received. “I know people see me as this kind of sassy guy who jumps from bed to bed because I left my partner Lorna and two daughters. Nothing could be further from the truth. my relationship with Lorna had fallen apart for a few years and we lived as brother and sister”.

The Brit said that his life has changed since the Ukrainian arrived. “Since Sofia arrived, I managed to smile a lot and be happy again. I will make her my wife.”

He questions what people are doing for Ukraine rather than criticizing him. “I’m in love with her and to those who write nonsense about me I ask, ‘What are you doing for Ukraine?’. When I saw that these two Ukrainians needed help, I spoke to Sofia about this”.

remember the case

To the English tabloid The Sun, the couple said that as soon as the two saw each other for the first time, they felt attracted and, days later, Garnett decided that he would spend the rest of his life with Sofiia. He filed for divorce from his wife, Lorna Garnett, and moved with the Ukrainian woman to his parents’ house.

In an interview with the tabloid, Lorna had noticed the refugee’s interest in her husband, but did not expect him to fall in love with Sofiia to the point of leaving the family. “Everything I knew was turned upside down in the space of two weeks,” she said.

Lorna reported that she was touched by the horrors of the conflict in Ukraine and was willing to take a refugee into her home. “I decided it was the right thing to do, put a roof over someone’s head and help when they were in a desperate situation. And that’s how Sofia paid me for giving her a home.”

The affair between Tony and Sofiia came to light after Lorna confronted the refugee about her relationship with her husband. After a fight between the women, Sofia said she could no longer live in the same house as Lorna. Tony responded by saying, “If she leaves, I’ll go with her.”

Tony told the English press that he feels bad about this outcome and that Lorna is not to blame for anything. “I’m sorry for what Lorna is going through, it wasn’t her fault and it wasn’t for anything she did wrong. We never planned to do this and we didn’t want to hurt anyone,” he said.