Bruno Gagliasso’s brother gets angry with Felipe Neto and demands positioning: “Where is it?”

Thiago Gagliassoformer actor, was irritated by the alleged silence of the youtuber Felipe Neto and other artists on the left, about the silence with the death of a military policeman by drug traffickersduring a Police operation in Complexo do Alemãoat the Rio de Janeiro.

“Where the fuck is Felipe Neto, Anitta, my brother, Porchat to defend human rights now from this policeman? Where’s the “scruples” now? The last time I defended I ended up being prosecuted and according to this filthy media, condemned! My condolences to the entire family”vented.

The policeman left his wife and had two autistic children. No popes in the tongue, Thiagoeven more irritated, asked for positioning from the youtuber.

“You son of a bitch, stop loving bum and fight for the human rights of the family of the policeman who died today, and you and your gang defend those who shot with tracer! Go take your c*!”exploded.

Felipe Neto ended up commenting. she didn’t make textão, but made fun of the brother of Bruno Gagliasso. “These bolsonaristas have some weird quirks, right”replied the youtuber.

please note that Thiago Gagliassoa bolsonarista, was instructed to retract after spreading fake news by publishing a photo of a woman holding a rifle, but the photo was of someone else.

