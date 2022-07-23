By Camilo’s guidance, PT postpones decision on candidate in Ceará

The PT postponed the meeting that would take place today to announce the name that will run for the Government of Ceará, after breaking with the PDT, whose candidate is the former mayor Roberto Cláudio. The orientation was given by former governor Camilo Santana (PT), handed over to federal deputy José Guimarães (PT), one of the possible candidates, to take the information to the affiliates who were in the Federation of Rural Workers Agriculturists and Family Farmers of the State of Ceará (Fetraece).

“We are designating the new date. As soon as this is concluded, we will resolve it”, said PT president Antonio Alves Filho, Conin. According to the party president, “Monday and Tuesday are important days, for important conversations here and outside the state. At any time, we can have this definition.”

State deputy Moisés Bráz (PT) has a similar estimate. He mentioned Wednesday as the day when political knots must be untied, with the bloc ready to announce a name. “We believe that we are practically closing the entire conclusion so that we, that group of parties that defended Izolda’s candidacy, can now be together and can present a candidacy coordinated by our former senator”, said Braz .

In addition to Guimarães, his colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies, José Airton and Luizianne Lins, as well as state deputies Elmano Freitas and Augusta Brito, are potential candidates. The latter, said a PT member at Fetraece, recorded growth in recent hours. The PT, by the way, awaits qualitative and quantitative research with diagnoses on these names.

Conin was asked by O POVO about whether the PT will have a female candidate, since many of its members understood that Izolda Cela, the current governor, was a victim of machismo when she was passed over by RC. “I think that the debate, the gender component, was another component and then it was more of the women, who have a place to talk about this topic, they expressed it and it is a component, but it is not the component that necessarily determines”, evaluated Conin.

The meeting was from the Democratic Field, a trend in Guimarães with a majority in the party. Asked at the end of the meeting, which ended around 9:45 pm, Conin said he believed that the candidacy decision must be the result of consensus, that is, that the definition will not be the result of a vote by the directory.

Camilo Santana’s idea is that the conversations can deepen and more parties can come to the newborn alliance. Today, it has PT, PV, PCdoB, MDB and PP. The PEOPLE found out that he will go to São Paulo with the objective of taking the PSB out of the arch of pedetism. To do so, he will talk to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Carlos Siqueira, national leader of the PSB. The PSB is the party of Geraldo Alckmin, deputy on the ticket of the former PT president.

As the PSB does not form a federation with any party, it is free to trace local paths regardless of what is chosen nationally. The PSB is allied with the PDT in Ceará. Camilo’s agenda for next week also includes a conversation with Senator Tasso Jereissati, from the PSDB, a party he wants to count on to strengthen the candidacy for the Palace of Abolition that he will support.

President of the Tucana acronym in Ceará, businessman Chiquinho Feitosa has his eye on the PT’s replacement. He currently fills the same space with Tasso, who must withdraw from institutional politics or be a candidate for vice president on the ticket of Simone Tebet.

