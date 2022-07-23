Caixa reduces interest for the purchase of a home with FGTS; know rules

Caixa Econômica Federal expanded home ownership financing to up to 80% of the property’s value, and announced a reduction in interest rates in the event of acquisition through FGTS resources (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

The new rates start at 7.66% for properties worth up to R$350,000, with a drop of one percentage point compared to what was previously charged. In the case of properties between R$350 thousand and R$1.5 million, the value was adjusted to TR + 8.16% per year, a reduction of 0.5%.

Only bidders who fit the pro-shareholder modality and contract the credit until December 31 of this year can apply for financing with the new interest rates.

The pro-shareholder modality does not establish a family income limit. The minimum installment is 60 months (5 years), and can reach 240 months (20 years) in the Price table or 360 months (30 years) in the SAC system (Constant Amortization System).

The state-owned bank also announced the expansion of the income range for financing through the Casa Verde Amarela program with FGTS resources. Families with incomes of up to R$ 8,000, with interest rates of up to 7.16% per year, now have access. Before, only citizens with up to R$ 7 thousand in family income could participate.

According to Caixa, subsidies for the acquisition of properties are granted according to income, ability to pay and specificities of the population in each region.

In 2021, around 350,000 families benefited from the Casa Verde Amarela program, through financing with FGTS resources.