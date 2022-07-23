Can a health plan operator deny surgery to remove excess skin?

As we already know, health plan operators cannot deny bariatric surgery in cases where it is indicated for the preservation of the patient’s life.

It so happens that patients/consumers who undergo bariatric surgery often end up losing dozens of pounds and consequently have excess skin, which causes a series of discomforts, including problems with their own skin, physical and mental health.

Given this, the doubt of many of these consumers is in relation to surgery to remove excess skin. Often, the health plan operator denies coverage of this surgery under the pretext that it is a plastic surgery, having “only” the aesthetic purpose.

It so happens that, according to the understanding of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), when we refer to plastic surgery for the removal of excess skin, resulting from the reduction of the stomach, it is understood that it is part of the treatment of morbid obesity, so that the operators cannot deny said treatment, even if it is plastic surgery.

This is because this surgery should not be classified as a mere weight loss or rejuvenation treatment for the sole purpose of aesthetics, procedures that would be expressly excluded from coverage, under the terms of article 10 of Law 9656/98.

Thus, the decision of the surgical procedure is exclusively the doctor’s, and not the health plan operator, who will not be able to intervene in the medical prescription.

In addition, the courts, according to each situation, guarantee the patient who was denied the procedure, the receipt of compensation for moral damages and, when proven, the reimbursement of material damages (amounts waived for performing the repairing surgical procedure).

That said, if your health plan operator refuses to carry out the treatment for your plastic surgery to remove excess skin after stomach reduction surgery, it is possible that a lawsuit will be filed.



