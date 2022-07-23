Can I lose money on Treasury Direct?

The number of investors in Treasury Direct grows every day. And with rising inflation and interest rates, future bond yields are also on the rise.

But is it possible to lose money when buying government bonds? What should investors keep in mind before investing their money?

Investors can redeem the security at any time, but only at maturity will they pocket the yield contracted at the time of purchase. Whoever decides to trade the security before maturity is subject to mark-to-market, that is, the value of the security will depend on the daily price variation.

In the first half of this year, the purchase and sale value of many Treasuries fell. This was the case of the IPCA+2045 Treasury, which shrank 2.94%, the IPCA+2035 Treasury (-1.57%) and the IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest of 2055 (-5.04%).

When should I sell? It is very important to have a long-term view and wait for the best time to sell the investment. Treasury Direct offers the lowest risk in the market, but, if you don’t have calm and long-term vision, the investor can sell at a loss, says Maria Cândida naegelepartner of HCI invest.

The best way to manage this risk is to allocate to Fixed Rate Treasury and Inflation-linked Treasury only that money that will not be used before the maturity of each security, says Rodrigo SantinCIO of Legend

Can I earn more by selling before expiration? Savvy investors trade their Treasuries before maturity with the aim of trying to earn a higher-than-expected return upon maturity. “That is, they use mark-to-market in their favor, but this strategy is not recommended for those who are starting in this asset”, says Caio Tonet, founding partner and head of Variable Income at W1 Capital.

How much are you earning? The IPCA+ 2055 Treasury, with semi-annual interest payments, is yielding the IPCA plus 6.3% per year, for example, in the secondary market. In other words, those who can wait 33 years to sell the bond will have a yield 6.3% higher than the inflation for the period. The Treasury Selic 2027 pays the Selic plus 0.167% per year, for example. This year, however, bond yields are not the same and may even be negative. The IPCA+ 2055 Treasury fell 5.78%, and the 2027 Selic Treasury yielded 6.66% (below the Selic, which is at 13.25%). It is possible to see the rate that each security is paying on the Treasury Direct website, as well as the accumulated profitability.

What changes the value of the title? In addition to the increase in the basic interest rate and inflation, doubts about the direction of the government’s fiscal policy and the external scenario may influence the appreciation or fall of prices, as seen in the first half of the year.

In addition to the exposure to possible losses in the event of having to trade the bonds before maturity, the risks of loss for those who adhere to Tesouro Direto are very low, says Damont Carvalho, manager of Claritas’ Macro Funds.

It can happen, for example, if inflation turns negative at some point, bringing losses to the investor who bought IPCA-linked bonds, but this is not a reality for Brazil.