Can I lose my penis if I don’t wash it? See in 8 topics everything it takes to avoid cancer and other diseases | Sexuality

Washing your face, brushing your teeth and sanitizing your intimate parts are fundamental actions to maintain everyday hygiene. It seems obvious, but it is not so. Many men are unaware of the importance of doing intimate hygiene correctly. Sometimes they don’t even know which is the correct form .

Data from the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) point out that about 500 men have their genital organ amputated each year as a result of penile cancer.. And what is the relationship between amputations and the washing of the male sexual organ? All. Poor hygiene is one of the main causes of this type of cancer.

“Brazil is one of the world champions in the incidence of penile cancer, which is easily avoidable with intimate hygiene and phimosis treatment. Misinformation and difficulty in accessing health care mean that many men have their genitals amputated and die of penile cancer.”, warns urologist Ubirajara Barroso Jr., specialist in genital reconstruction and head of urethral reconstructive surgery at the Federal University of Bahia hospital.

“Penile cancer accounts for 2% of all cancers in men. It seems little, but Brazil is one of the champions. We are competing with Kenya, Uganda, Egypt and India. And one of the ways to avoid, prevention is the correct cleaning of the penis“, completes Rafael Neri, a urologist specializing in minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery.

Below, in this report, see the importance of washing the penis, how to wash it and what care a man should have with the genital organ:

As obvious as it may seem that we should wash our private parts every day, many men are unaware of the importance of personal hygiene. Urologists credit this lack of information since childhood.

“Women have the culture of looking for a gynecologist since adolescence. This does not happen with man. We recommend that the teenager also needs to go to the urologist, but this visit takes place later. Genital hygiene is somewhat neglected in men”, says Barroso.

For Neri, parents need to talk to their children and advise on the correct way to take care of the penis. Furthermore, he also believes that the ideal is that the young person should visit the urologist from the first sexual intercourse. “As with women, young people need to visit the urologist once a year. This would be ideal in terms of public health, education.”

The urologists explain that washing is simple and must be done with soap and waterwhile bathing. To clean the penis, a man needs to pull back the foreskin and expose the head of the organ, known as the glans..

“Urine under the skin (foreskin) is acidic and can cause fibrosis, inflammation. Washing with soap and water saves you from any risk of having a penis tumor or more serious illness. It is also worth mentioning that it is not necessary to wash the penis with each urination or apply some ointment, antiseptic”, guides Barroso.

2. But what is the foreskin?

The foreskin is the “cap” that covers the penis. It has the initial function of protecting the glans, since it is not prepared. Almost all children when they are born have the foreskin completely attached to the head of the organ. As it grows, the skin matures and peels off. This detachment comes along with the opening of the foreskin, allowing the glans to be exposed.

If detachment does not occur, protection becomes an issue. “Eventually, that cover doesn’t come off. It’s what we call phimosis and the skin needs to be removed. There is an ointment that solves 80% of cases, but another 20% will need surgery”, guides the urologist, who is also a member of the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU).

The surgery is of low complexity, but needs an indication.

Lack of care with intimate hygiene can cause penile cancer

3 . Why is it important to always leave the area dry?

Just like the female intimate region, the male is very sensitive to the growth of fungi. If you leave the area damp, you automatically create a predisposition to fungal growth, which can trigger an inflammatory reaction, causing itchiness.

4. After peeing, just rocking the penis?

The experts explain that man needs to wait for the last drop to come outso that it does not get “stuck” in the foreskin.

“There are men who have a very strong urinary stream and the last drop comes out seconds after finishing the urine. But he also has others that take longer. There is no way to speed up this last drop, you have to wait”, says Ubirajara Barroso.

In addition, when peeing, you need to pull the foreskin and expose the glans. “The urine has to be in the field of vision and then he will realize that the last drop has come out. You have to wait because it is not associated with the urge to urinate. Need to wait and shake the penis”, adds the urologist.

And attention: there is no need to pass toilet paper, wet tissue, cottonaccording to Rafael Neri.

5. And during sex? Does cleaning come before or after?

Before and after. This also goes for masturbation.

“It is very important to clean the penis after penetration, to remove the rest of substances that remain in the condom, rest of vaginal secretions, bacteria from the anus that were not supposed to be colonizing the penis region. This also applies to masturbation, as there is also residue, dirt from the hand, from the semen”, warns Rafael Neri, who is also a member of the SBU.

6. Is urine in the blood normal?

No! Blood in the urine means there is a problem. Therefore, the first indication is that the man looks for a doctor. Symptoms of pain, burning to urinate can indicate a urinary infection, bladder stone, kidney stone and even tumors.

7. Penile cancer: what is it and what care should be taken?

Penile cancer is not that common, but it does exist. And he can be crippling and lethal.

“According to the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer), Brazil carries a very sad mark, we were the worst country with the highest number of cases of penile cancer in the world proportionally per inhabitant. This is basically concentrated in the North-Northeast. sad flag, nothing commendable. It is a more aggressive cancer and by the time men seek help, it is already advanced. It’s a preventable cancer, soap and water already help”says Neri.

This type of tumor is related, for the most part, to poor hygiene of the penis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as HPV. According to Neri, 30% to 40% of cases of penile cancer are related to HPV. Therefore, it is important that boys aged 11 to 14 take the vaccine, available in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Treatment will depend on how quickly the diagnosis was made.. “Early diagnosis treats almost 100% of patients. A biopsy can be taken and the tumor removed with a safety margin, preserving the organ. However, in more advanced cases it is necessary to amputate the penis, partially or completely.”, explains Barroso.

The incidence of this type of cancer increases with age, peaking between 50 and 70 years. The man should suspect any changes in the penis, such as lumps/warts that do not come out, wounds that do not heal, secretions coming out of the foreskin, hardened red area, bleeding from the glans and itching. If you notice any of these signs, you should see a doctor.

8. What warning signs should a man be on the lookout for?

