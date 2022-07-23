Can you imagine what the Kombi update would be like in Brazil? A former Volkswagen designer revealed the secret

Designer Luiz Alberto Veiga, who worked at Volkswagen for 40 years, often uses social media to remember his projects, some kept secret for many years.

One of them, shared this week on his Instagram profile, shows an update that would change the look of the Kombi in Brazil in the late 1990s.

One of the proposals shows the vehicle with headlights in the style of Porsche cars, while the other, more conservative, bet on horizontal headlights with a built-in arrow and a much smaller VW logo.

Image: Instagram/Reproduction

The interior was also going to change, with a panel similar to that of the Gol of the time, in addition to a protection around the steering column, something that only officially arrived at the Kombi years later, highlights the Four wheels. The images are from 1997.

Image: Instagram/Reproduction

In the caption of the post, Veiga points out that he tried to design an upgrade for the “old lady” for years in his career, however, due to the “new safety requirements”, the automaker chose to end the production of the car, one of the most popular models. icons of the country.

It is worth noting that since 1997, the Kombi only underwent changes in 2006, the year in which it gained a new front grille and 1.4 Flex engine.

Volkswagen reveals more details about the ID Buzz, the electric Kombi

Volkswagen also recently announced more news about the long-awaited ID Buzz. The electric and revamped version of the Kombi refers to the classic of the automotive industry, however full of technology and with a higher price.

Produced in Hanover, Germany, the model is the latest addition to the automaker’s 100% electric range, the ‘Volkswagen ID’.

