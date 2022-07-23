Captain America 4 has supposed title registered by Marvel Studios

On the eve of the long-awaited panel at the San Diego Comic-ConMarvel Studios filed this Friday, July 22, an alleged title for Captain America 4 with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

According to the discovery made in the redditwould be Captain America: New World Order (Captain America: New World Order).

The trademark, like the alleged Avengers titles, entered multiple categories of goods & services, including film production.‎

‎The patent owner is hidden, but its filer, Mitscherlichis a law firm that recently worked with Walt Disney Studios on different projects, including ‎‎Sneakerella‎‎.‎

There are no plot details, but it is speculated that Sinthea Shmidt, or simply Sin (Sin), will be the main villain.

In the comics, Sin was created by JM DeMatteis and Ron Frenz, and is the biological daughter of the Red Skull. His first appearance took place in Captain America #290published in November 1983.

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant of Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

captain america 4 will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

There is no premiere date, but production is expected to start in the first half of next year.

A few months ago, there was even speculation that Chris Evans was in talks for a cameo, something Kevin Feige promptly denied.

“I rarely respond to anything, but this rumor specifically was quickly dispersed by the man himself (Evans)”

I told Entertainment Weekly.

The three Sentinels of Liberty films combined topped $2 billion at the worldwide box office, boosted by Captain America: Civil War, which made $1.1 billion in 2016.