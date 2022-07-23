‘Cara e Coragem’: Ítalo installs a microphone in Danilo’s office | come around

The folder is hidden in the false bottom of the stuntman’s son’s toy chest, which ended up in the villain’s house.
Knowing that the rival traveled with his wife and child, Moa asks Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) to help him on the mission.
Clever, Clarice’s former security guard (Taís Araujo) takes advantage of the invasion to install a wiretap in the place.
‘Cara e Coragem’: Ítalo installs a microphone in Danilo’s office — Photo: Globo
While Moa tries to open the trunk and mess up the apartment to simulate a robbery, Ítalo installs a very small microphone with a battery in the businessman’s office.
Stunned, Moa bumps into a china lamp. The object falls to the ground, breaks and the noise ends up attracting the doorman to the place.
With no way out, the duo flees through the window without being able to retrieve the formula.
The scenes will air in this Saturday’s chapter, 7/23, of Cara e Coragem.
Rebeca thanks Danilo for the trip with Chiquinho. With Moa’s help, Ítalo installs a microphone in Danilo’s office. Olivia advises Lou not to show up with Rico in the dance company. Alfredo notices Gui’s distress and tries to calm his son down. Leonardo provokes Regina to end their engagement. Danilo hears the message about the porter’s invasion and decides to return home. Moa goes to the hospital to talk to Alfredo before the surgery. Danilo finds the folder with the formula part hidden inside Chiquinho’s toy chest.
