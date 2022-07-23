‘Cara e Courage’: Ítalo installs a microphone in Danilo’s office | come around

23 Jul Saturday

Rebeca thanks Danilo for the trip with Chiquinho. With Moa’s help, Ítalo installs a microphone in Danilo’s office. Olivia advises Lou not to show up with Rico at the dance company. Alfredo notices Gui’s distress and tries to calm his son down. Leonardo provokes Regina to end their engagement. Danilo hears the message about the porter’s invasion and decides to return home. Moa goes to the hospital to talk to Alfredo before the surgery. Danilo finds the folder with the formula part hidden inside Chiquinho’s toy chest.

