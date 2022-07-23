Carrefour (CRFB3), Assaí (ASAI3) and GPA (PCAR3): what to expect for food retailers’ 2Q results

The second quarter 2022 earnings season (2Q22) for retail starts next week, with attention to the concentration of several companies in the food segment in the period. Carrefour (CRFB3) releases its numbers next Tuesday (26), opening the season, followed by Assaí (ASAI3) and GPA (PCAR3) the following day.

Market analysts point out that, for companies in the segment, cash and carry should once again be the highlight, but with a solid sales dynamics in general.

“The cash and carry market should show strong growth acceleration due to the continued resumption of the B2B segment (Bars, Restaurants, Users), gain in channel share in the face of income restriction and positive contribution from off-season Carnival”, points out the analysis team. from XP. On the other hand, profitability should continue to be a challenge for the retail operation, especially in the case of Carrefour, given the restriction of disposable income, according to XP analysts.

The Eleven Financial team emphasizes that cash and carry will continue to be highlighted as the most resilient channel due to its price positioning, mainly reflecting its preference in an inflationary environment. “Again, we should see weaker results in the hypermarkets segment, mainly due to the more challenging dynamics of the non-food segment and reduced demand for electronic items”, evaluate the analysts of the research house.

With the expectation that sales will improve sequentially, even if there is margin pressure, UBS BB also points out the cash and carry as the best performing in the period and cites Carrefour and Assaí as the best positioned. Carrefour has exposure to the segment through Atacadão.

“We anticipate growth in same-store sales (SSS) of 20% and 13% for Atacadão and Assaí, respectively, in 2Q22”, forecasts UBS BB. For GPA, it expects still modest trends in Brazil and strong revenue numbers in Colombia

again.

Itaú BBA prefers exposure to Carrefour, seeing higher same-store sales in the cash and carry segment, in addition to the profitability of the retail segment returning to historic levels.

Read too:

Eleven emphasizes having a more constructive vision for cash and carry players for the rest of the year, with Assaí as the preference due to its diversified national presence and good growth prospects, especially now with the conversion of the stores acquired from Extra Hiper.

Check out the projections for companies in the sector below:

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) – earnings release: July 26, post-market

For Eleven, the result should be “mixed”, in which the highlight will be the Atacadão operation and its more competitive format in terms of price. In retail, he expects a good performance from the food segment in terms of same sales and, once again, greater pressure from the non-food segment. “In terms of profitability, we expect annual pressure due to the company’s investments to gain market share”, evaluates the analysis team.

In the same vein, XP expects to expect results with different performances depending on the segment, with the group’s sales growth of 25% on an annual basis and 17% on a quarterly basis, driven by the solid performance of cash and carry (up 29% on an annual basis and same-store sales by 20%). Retail, in the analysts’ view, continues to face headwinds with high inflation and the performance of the non-food category, although maintaining sales growth (up 9% on an annual basis).

“Looking at the profitability of the segments:(i) we expect Atacadão’s gross and Ebitda margins to remain stable at 14.7% (-0.1 pp on an annual basis) and 6.7% (-0.1 pp compared to 2Q21 ), respectively; (ii) we expect pressured margins for the retail segment (22.7% gross margin, -2.0 pp and 4.9% Ebitda margin, -1.6 pp y/y), although better sequentially driven by leverage operational ;and (iii) Banco Carrefour’s results should be slightly pressured in the annual comparison, due to higher levels of delinquency. Finally, we estimate a net profit of R$ 400 million, down 30% on an annual basis”, they point out.

BBA projects strong sales for Atacadão, resulting in SSS growth of 18% year-on-year, driven by Atacadão’s anniversary promotional period, and likely increasing net revenue by 24% per year.

The cash and carry division, in turn, could see its Ebitda margin drop slightly to 6.7%, down 0.2 point from the previous year.

In the bank’s assessment, the retail segment could also record resilient SSS growth of 9.5% on an annual basis (including the non-food category), bringing revenue to R$5.3 billion, up 9.5% on annual basis. “We expect the bank to maintain the same pace of Ebitda growth recorded in 1Q22, since higher revenues should offset additional provisions”, they assess. BBA estimates net income for controlling shareholders of R$542 million, a 9% drop on an annual basis.

Assaí (ASAI3) – result release: July 27, post-market

Eleven expects Assaí to deliver solid results, with good revenue growth mainly reflecting the greater demand for the cash and carry channel in the face of a challenging macroeconomic scenario and driving the expansion of its stores.

“It is worth noting that the company benefited in the quarter from the return of B2B customers, as well as from sales on commemorative dates. In terms of profitability, we expect annual pressure due to strong investments in promotional campaigns”, point out the house’s analysts.

XP also expects Assaí to deliver another quarter of good results, with revenues growing 33% year-on-year and 17% in the quarter, as sales remain strong since the end of the first quarter. They are leveraged by the company’s expansion in the period (33 more stores in the last 12 months) and Same Store Sales growing 12% on an annual basis, driven by the continuous recovery of the B2B segment, trade down (change to cheaper brands with high inflation) of consumers to the Atacarejo channel and off-season Carnival.

“In profitability, we expect the gross margin to be 16% (down 1.2 percentage points on an annual basis), although the Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on net income) should be 7% (0.4 pp increase year-on-year) in operating leverage”, the analysts assess.

As for net income, the house’s projection is for a drop of 49% on an annual basis, to R$ 156 million, mainly due to higher financial expenses resulting from the company’s greater indebtedness to meet the payments of Extra stores and the increase in interest rates.

Itaú BBA projects a strong sales quarter, with SSS growth of 12% year-on-year, while revenues could increase 32% year-on-year, driven by store openings in the period. “We hope that the

gross margin at 16%, down 0.8 percentage point year on year, considering the higher promotional levels in the quarter. Despite this, the Ebitda margin is expected to drop just 0.5 point year-on-year to 7.0%, reflecting

some dilution of general and administrative expenses, with Ebitda at R$ 928 million”, he points out. BBA expects profit to reach R$198 million, down 25% year-on-year, with heavier financial expenses.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) – earnings release on July 27, post-market

Eleven points out that the company is still in a moment of transition after the sale of its Extra stores. The expectation is for a result with a recovery in profitability in the quarterly comparison. In Brazil, analysts point to seeing same-store growth above 1Q22, as a result of the greater flow of customers in stores and the good performance of proximity models.

“As for Éxito, we should see robust growth, supported by the gain in market share in Colombia and driven by the good performance of the textile segment”, he evaluates.

XP highlights that high inflation continues to be a challenge for demand, while Grupo Éxito continues to show solid results. As a result, it expects consolidated sales to grow by 4% per year, while consolidated Ebitda should drop 1.4 pp, mainly due to GPA Brasil (-3.8 pp on an annual comparison basis). “Finally, we expect a loss of R$ 80 million in the quarter, with higher financial expenses”, highlight the analysts.

BBA predicts better SSS growth for Pão de Açúcar, at 7% year-on-year, which, together with store openings, could increase net sales by 7% in the quarter to R$4.2 billion. On the profitability side, inflation should continue to put pressure on the company’s margins. “All in all, the deceleration of the margin together with the heavier financial result should generate a net loss of R$ 110 million”, highlight the analysts.

Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) – release on August 11, post-market

In Eleven’s assessment, Grupo Mateus will have profitability still under pressure due to the strategy of prioritizing volume in the face of the more challenging macroeconomic context, not fully passing on the increase in costs to customers. Revenue should be boosted by the opening of stores as well as by the good performance of the Atacarejo stores, according to the analysts.

XP expects the company to have sales growth of 39% year-on-year, leveraged by strong same-store sales performance across all categories (consolidated up 11%), with a focus on retail and wholesale operations. In terms of profitability, the company continues to invest in competitiveness, which should translate into pressured gross margins and Ebitda (down 0.8% and 2.2 percentage points on an annual comparison basis). The house’s analysts estimate a net profit of R$ 140 million in the quarter.

For BBA, same-store sales growth is expected to be solid at 11% per year, and together with the acceleration

of store openings, expects net revenue to grow 34% year-on-year to R$5.0 billion. Cash and carry divisions are likely to be the main drivers of growth, while electronics and home appliances

must be stable. The inflationary scenario and trade-downs, combined with a higher proportion of cash and carry sales, will likely continue to tighten margins.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related