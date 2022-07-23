Cartola 2022: Léo Ortiz is out of round #19; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

Let’s go for the last round of the first round, top hat! Already scaled your team? Stay tuned in this matter. Here we separate the likely teams, suspended players and also injured players for round #19. The main absence is on account of defender Léo Ortiz, from Bragantino, who will also not have his first-choice goalkeeper, Cleiton. Both received the third yellow card in the last round. Check out who should take their place below.
Two other teams have two players suspended. Athletico-PR will not be able to count on Cuello and Vitor Roque, while Juventude will play without Jadson and Ricardo Bueno. But there is also good news. São Paulo counts on the returns of Patrick and Calleri after suspensions. Cardholders thank you!
Léo Ortiz, defender of Bragantino, is suspended for round 19 — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
The market for round #19 is open until 6:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (23). Click here and scale your team!
Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #19:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: Pedrinho
Injured: Jori and Wellington Paulista
Probable team: Cavichioli; Patric, Maidana, Conti, Marlon; Éder, Juninho, Matheusinho; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: Cuello and Vitor Roque
Injured: Christian, Julimar, Marcelo Cirino, Marlos, Reinaldo
Probable team: Bento; Orejuela, Thiago Heleno, Matheus Felipe (Nico Hernández) and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and David Terans (Vitor Bueno); Canobbio (Léo Cittadini), Pedrinho and Rômulo
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: none
Injured: Ramon Menezes
Probable team: Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson Felipe, Wanderson (Camutanga) and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Baralhas (Willian Maranhão) and Jorginho; Airton (Shaylon), Churin and Wellington Rato.
ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan and Jair (Otávio); Zaracho, Nacho and Keno; Hulk
HAWAII
Suspended: none
Injured: Galdezani, Morato, Muriqui, Paulo Baya and Rômulo
Probable team: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo and Bruno Silva; Jean Pyerre (Renato), Pottker and Bissoli
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Barreto, Breno, Victor Cuesta and Victor Sá
Probable team: Gatito Fernández; Saravia (Daniel Borges), Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Marçal; Luís Oyama (Eduardo), Tchê Tchê (Patrick de Paula) and Lucas Fernandes; Vinícius Lopes (Lucas Piazon), Erison (Matheus Nascimento) and Jeffinho.
Cleiton, goalkeeper of Red Bull Bragantino, will also be out of the round — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
BRAGANTINO
Suspended: Cleiton and Léo Ortiz
Injured: Alerrandro, Emi Martínez, Hyoran and Ytalo
Probable team: Lucão (Maycon Cleiton), Aderlan, Kevin Lomónaco, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Miguel; Artur, Sorriso and Gabriel Novaes
CEARÁ
Suspended: none
Injured: Erick and Vitor Luís
Probable team: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho, Richardson, Vina; Lima, Mendoza and Cleber.
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: Rafael Ramos
Injured: Maycon and Paulinho
Probable team: Cássio, Fagner, Gil (Balbuena), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Maycon and Du Queiroz; Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.
CORITIBA
Suspended: Willian Farias
Injured: Andrey, Robinho and Warley
Probable team: Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre, Guillermo, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Bernardo, Val, Regis; Alef Manga, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão.
CUIABA
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim and Igor Cariús; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pepê; Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: Thiago Maia
Injured: Bruno Henrique
Probable team: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, João Gomes, Ribeiro and Arrasca; Peter and Gabriel.
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: none
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Martinelli) and Ganso (Nathan); Arias, Matheus Martins (Marrony) and Cano
STRENGTH
Suspended: none
Injured: Robson, Tinga and José Welison
Probable team: Marcelo Boeck, Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi; Lucas Crispim, Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima and Juninho Capixaba; Moses and Romero.
GOIÁS
Suspended: Renato Junior
Injured: Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Yan Souto (Danilo Cardoso or Lucas Halter) and Sávio; Diego, Matheus Sales and Luan Dias; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte (Nicolas).
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: none
Injured: Caio Vidal, Alan Patrick, Bustos, Renê and Taison
Probable team: Daniel; Mercado, Vitão, Kaique Rocha and Thauan Lara; Gabriel, Johnny, Edenilson and De Pena; Wanderson (German) and Pedro Henrique
Ricardo Bueno, from Juventude, is suspended — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude
YOUTH
Suspended: Jadson and Ricardo Bueno
Injured: Kelvi
Probable team: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and Moraes; Elton, Marlon and Bruno Nazário; Edinho, Paulo Henrique and Isidro Pitta
PALM TREES
Suspended: none
Injured: Jaílson, Rony and Rafael Navarro
Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Merentiel (Lopez)
SAINTS
Suspended: Vinicius Zanocelo
Injured: Kevin Malthus and Maicon
Probable team: João Paulo; Madson, Luiz Felipe (Alex Nascimento), Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo
Zanocelo will not play in round 19 — Photo: Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF
SAO PAULO
Suspended: none
Injured: Alisson, Arboleda, Caio, Luan, Reinaldo, Walce
Probable team: Thiago Couto, Rafinha, Diego Costa and Luizão; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Patrick and Wellington; Luciano and Calleri.