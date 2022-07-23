Casa Verde e Amarela is now serving more families? Understand!

Those who earn up to BRL 8,000 per month will be able to count on financing from the Casa Verde e Amarela Program.

As of today (22), those who earn up to R$ 8,000 per month will be able to count on financing from the Casa Verde e Amarela Program. In addition, interest on the Pró-Cotista line, intended for people with higher incomes, was reduced.

Caixa Econômica Federal announced the measures last Thursday (21). The state-owned company made official the decision of the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), which had approved the changes in early July.

Changes in income brackets

The changes in income brackets took place as follows:

Category Past values ​​(monthly income) New values ​​(monthly income) lane 1 up to BRL 2.4 thousand maintained at BRL 2.4 thousand range 1.5 from BRL 2.4 thousand to BRL 2.6 thousand from BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousand track 2 from BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousand from BRL 3 thousand to BRL 4.4 thousand track 3 from BRL 3 thousand to BRL 7 thousand from BRL 4,400 to BRL 8,000 Source: FGTS Board of Trustees and Caixa Econômica Federal

Thus, Caixa informed in a note that the expansion of income brackets will allow more people to have access to lower interest rates on financing with FGTS resources. In this way, subsidies and conditions are differentiated in each range of the housing program.

Pro-Shareholder

In summary, the Pró-Cotista line, which is aimed at those who do not have access to the Casa Verde e Amarela Program, had its rates reduced until December 31. Therefore, interest rates were reduced by 1 percentage point for properties worth up to R$350,000. The minimum rates changed from the Reference Rate (TR) plus 8.66% per year to TR plus 7.66% per year.

Furthermore, for properties between R$ 350 thousand and R$ 1.5 million – ceiling of the Housing Financial System – the rate changed from TR plus 8.66% per year to TR plus 8.16% per year. Caixa also increased the Pró-Cotista line financing to 80% of the property’s appraised value.

