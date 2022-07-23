Casas Bahia and Ponto renegotiate debts with up to 90% discount

Customers with debts in Bahia houses and not Point can take advantage of the discounts at the Zero Debt Turbined Fair. It is for those who want to renegotiate the installments in arrears in the booklet, with discounts that reach 90%. To further facilitate the settlement of debts, the Feirão allows entry from R$ 50.

The Turbined Feirão is held by Via Varejo, owner of both brands. The trading platform is easy to use and allows clients to do the entire process without having to leave their home. It is possible to generate, for example, the 2nd copy of the slip, consult the balance and installments paid, in addition to renegotiating the overdue amounts.

Debts at Casas Bahia and Ponto

Customers with debts at Casas Bahia and Ponto have the opportunity to negotiate amounts with more affordable installments. Just generate a new payment slip that better fits your budget.

Payment is made in physical stores, lotteries, through internet banking and also in any banking network. After paying off the debt, the customer’s name is removed from the credit protection agencies within 5 business days.

The Feirão Turbinado Zero Debt offers the opportunity for customers to pay off debts with cash payment discounts, only in 9 installments.

The special discounts action runs from Friday (22) to Monday (25). The renegotiation of debts with Casas Bahia and Ponto will be exempt from fines and interest for those who pay late installments.

The Feirão was also held in June and more than 4,000 debt renegotiations in the booklet were carried out. In addition to another 40 thousand cash payments with discount conditions.

The idea is to encourage the repayment of debts and contribute to reducing the indebtedness of Brazilian families, who already suffer from unemployment and the drop in purchasing power caused by inflation. To participate in the Fair, just access the official page of the two companies and follow the steps indicated within the platform.