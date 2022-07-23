CBF has video of Calleri’s offside, but warns that he cannot draw the lines; see the reason

Wilson Luís Seneme, president of the CBF Arbitration Commission, confirmed last week that the entity did not have the images of Calleri’s bid in the classic between Palmeiras x São Paulo at Allianz Parque. At the time, the Argentine is offside at the origin of the bid. The VAR did not draw the lines and still confirmed the penalty.

According to Seneme, the Hawk-Eye company, which coordinates the video referee, resets the equipment right after the round. But, even with the procedure adopted, the CBF has clips of the main bids stored on a special server. All games that have VAR generate these clips, which are saved.

+ Palmeiras has great performance among Serie A clubs in the 2022 season; check out

+ Striker says goodbye to Palmeiras: “I’m grateful for everything I’ve lived here”

If the CBF has the images of the controversial move, why not draw the lines and end with the doubt? See the answer from the entity that organizes national football.

“The match clips were sent and are stored by the CBF Refereeing Commission for analysis and training purposes. However, the format of the file taken from the system does not allow the virtual lines to be traced in the quality and resolution standard of the VAR. Therefore, there is no way to re-enter the images in the VAR system and simulate the procedure that, according to the protocol, is carried out during the game.”

Video referees Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcus Vinicius Gomes were withdrawn from the seventeenth round of the Brazilian Championship after such a serious failure. The duo entered the “recycling” process at CBF.

Images are sent to FIFA

All files generated during a match that has VAR are sent to the CBF. The company that provides the technology forwards the videos. The CBF, in turn, forwards everything to the IFAB and FIFA. Both entities control the quality of the video referee system.

Palmeiras was revolted by Calleri’s bid and released a statement asking the CBF to draw the lines and confirm the error. Leaving the public fault would take the entire burden of the problem onto the CBF itself. In this case, Alviverde failed to convince and the matter should be left at that.

On Sunday, palm trees x Internacional play for the nineteenth round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. With 36 points, Verdão is the absolute leader of the tournament and has the symbolic achievement of the first round guaranteed.