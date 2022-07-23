Ceni’s old ‘dream’ for São Paulo, flamengo player is released by the board

O Sao Paulo is active in the market in search of parts for the cast of Rogerio Ceni, who has suffered from many injuries. The coach is having to take advantage of some boys revealed in the base categories of the Club to make up for the absence of up to 14 absences, as happened last Wednesday (20), against Internacional.

The Argentine Giuliano Galoppo is the closest athlete who is painting behind the scenes at Morumbi. The athlete underwent medical examinations in Argentina to speed up the negotiation process with Tricolor Paulista, which is still looking for an investor to make the contribution and define the forms of payment.

Meanwhile, an old wish of Rogério Ceni became “available” in the market. Striker Vitinho and Flamengo will not renew their current contract until December this year. The red-black board promises to evaluate offers that arrive in this window for immediate release.

At the moment, São Paulo doesn’t have any negotiations with the athlete, but previously, Rogério Ceni took a list with names he would like to count and included shirt 11. The board made a survey, seeking to know figures, Vitinho’s desire and everything else , but did not start negotiations on account of the amounts requested by Rubro-Negro.