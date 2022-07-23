Cesar Tralli makes a SURPRISING gesture on Globo and the public sees an anti-Bolsonaro message

Cesar Tralli starred in an off-screen moment in Newspaper Today this Friday (22). the anchor of Globe broke protocol and made the letter “L” with his hand in the final stretch of the news, and soon the web understood it as a message to former president Lula (PT).

However, the gesture made by the journalist was not made in honor of the politician, much less the player Cano, from Fluminense, the target of a previous report.

In fact, Tralli’s attitude was in consideration of Léo Batista, who turned 90 years old. The TV veteran was the first presenter of Jornal Hoje and, out of respect for his colleague’s work, he made the “L” with Karine Alves, presenter of the newspaper’s sports section.

Then, a report showed Batista in the newsroom of Jornal Nacional, where he gave details of the first edition of JH, in 1971.

“In 1971, we inaugurated, we presented to the public the new newspaper, the new TV Globo magazine, which was JH. I was on the bench on the first ‘good afternoon’. I had the honor of being the first to say ‘good afternoon’”said.

Returning to the studio, Cesar Tralli repeated praise for Léo Batista and continued with the final stretch of the attraction. Before, the same “L” was the subject of an article with Cano, from Fluminense, as the main character.

Web resonates “L” made by Cesar Tralli

Even with the direct tribute to Léo Batista, many on the web saw the “L” as a message to former President Lula, President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) main rival and leader in polling intentions.

Check out:

“That L is cool!”

Cesar Tralli ❤️ #JH

Newspaper Today! — Marcia Campus (@Marcia_Campus) July 22, 2022

César Tralli doing the L in the newspaper today and I don’t think it was for Cano, no lol — lewis hamilton’s dog (@carolesmonteiro) July 22, 2022

César Tralli taking advantage of the “cue” of the article and doing the “L” now in JH, it was all 😆😍 — Caroliné (@lealanass) July 22, 2022

Cesar Tralli doing the “L” now, live in the newspaper today: any resemblance is just coincidence…

Ps. I don’t think the minions will like it 🤭🤭🤭 — Nida Domingues (@NidaDomingues) July 22, 2022

Even César Tralli, presenter of the newspaper today, along with sports commentator Karine Alves, did live the “L” of Lula today on the 22/07/2022th live on Jornal Hoje!!! pic.twitter.com/TQinE1T2kX — Panca arteburguer (@PANCARTEBURGUER) July 22, 2022

Now in Jornal Hoje César Tralli playing L. Kkkkkkkkk, I died. — Amanda Lage (@dinhalage) July 22, 2022

Cesar Tralli doing Lorenzo’s “L” live at JH… any candidate’s corral is going to freak out. must scroll to fake news. Hahahahaha — Manoel Lazaro🇧🇷🌹 (@Noelzaro92) July 22, 2022

