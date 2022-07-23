Check out statements from the drivers after Friday’s French GP – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT F1 FRANCE GP FREE TRAINING FRIDAY | briefing

Carlos Sainz was the fastest on the first day of practice for the Formula 1 French GP. The Ferrari driver clocked 1min32s527 in the best of 21 laps on Friday afternoon (22nd) and led the Maranello one-two with 0s101 facing Charles Leclerc.

World leader Max Verstappen was 0s550 behind the Spaniard and secured the third best time, against George Russell. Lewis Hamilton, who was out of the first practice of the day, secured the fifth best mark, 0.990s behind the pointer.

Carlos Sainz was the fastest of the day (Photo: AFP)

Lando Norris clocked 1min33s607 and secured sixth time, against Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen and Daniel Ricciardo. Sergio Pérez clocked 1min34s060 and completes the list of the ten fastest.

Fernando Alonso put Alpine in 11th place, followed by Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Guanyu Zhou, Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi. Nyck De Vries and Robert Kubica took the last two places, as they only did the first practice of the day.

Check out the statements of the pilots after Friday practice:

Lewis Hamilton finally hit the track (Photo: Mercedes)

Lando Norris, sixth: Norris Sees Progress With MCL36 Updates But Says: “It’s Not What I Dreamed”

Pierry Gasly, seventh: “Clearly in terms of performance we are back in the top 10 with fifth in the morning and seventh in the afternoon. The feeling of the way the car behaved is that the news we brought for the weekend were positive. It’s great to see this set work in my home race and to be able to look at all these people on the track. We have to work to understand what we tested today and go through all the information for tomorrow’s classification. The way the front of the car reacts is better, more responsive, especially in these long corners where we used to struggle and overheat the tyres. It still overheats, it’s something we have to look at in the race, but it should be a fun race.”

Kevin Magnussen, eighth: “I don’t think it was a bad day. We made a decent leap between FP1 and FP2. It didn’t look too good in FP1, but we made some changes and found some rhythm. Hopefully we can take that to tomorrow and have a good FP3 going into qualifying. It’s very impressive how the team is finding pace in the car despite not having updates, so I’m very happy with that and excited to see what the car will look like when we have updates.”

Kevin Magnussen (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

Valtteri Bottas, 12th: “Getting into the car at the start of FP2, it took me a few laps to get into the rhythm, but I got a good feeling with the car right away. The midfield seems closer than usual, and I have a feeling there’s more to come, both from the car and from me. I’m looking forward to ranking. I think we have a good chance of doing well.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 14th: “I was able to compare with Pierre this morning, something that gives us information for tomorrow. There was a clear difference with the new package this afternoon from the first fast lap, so I’m happy with that. It will be challenging, but based on the performance we had today, it is possible to be positive. We have a few things to adjust, but I hope we can make fine adjustments in FP3 to go into Q3 in qualifying. I didn’t have insane tire wear, that’s positive, but the race will be hotter, we’ll have to see.”

Lance Stroll, 15th: “Today was a good day. The car looked ok — particularly on the long runs we did in FP2 — but it was definitely hot for everyone this afternoon. Let’s look at the data tonight and see what we can work on for tomorrow. It’s a tight field, so it’s hard to predict where exactly we’ll be in qualifying.”

Alex Albon, 16th: “It was a good day for us as the car was doing very well at this circuit so I’m feeling positive. Hopefully we can use that and do a little more and come out even stronger for tomorrow. Anyway, I’m very happy with today.”

Sebastian Vettel (Photo: Aston Martin)

Guanyu Zhou, 17th: “It was a pretty smooth day for me, we went through everything we had planned to achieve without any problems. It was very hot outside, very complicated in terms of tire management, but it is the same for everyone and the key will be to find the best way to tune the car. FP1 was very good and I was very comfortable, while in FP2, where I tried to find a different set-up on the car, I personally struggled a bit. However, I think the direction we need to take for tomorrow is clear, so I’m looking forward to qualifying. Looking at our performances today, I think we look stronger than we did in Austria and that’s a good step forward, but again it’s super tight in the midfield battle and the tires will make the difference. It’s about getting good laps in qualifying and avoiding traffic. Tomorrow will be a challenge and Sunday too, given the heat and temperature, but I can’t wait to get myself into the game.”

Esteban Ocon, 18th: “In today’s sessions we tried different things on both cars. The objective was to collect a large amount of information. We’ve experimented with soft and medium tyres, run high and low fuel and now have a good read on the information that allows us to make the appropriate adjustments to the car for tomorrow. There is certainly more to come.”

Mick Schumacher, 19th: “Sometimes you want to try to go to the limit and that’s what I did, and carrying a lot of speed into that corner is useful in terms of lap time and maybe in that sense it was too much. The car felt good this morning, a little worse in the afternoon, so we’ll look at why and try to understand how we can make it better, but I don’t see any reason why we can’t go into that window again tomorrow.”

Nicholas Latifi, 20th: “Overall it was a rough day straight from FP1 – I just didn’t have the best feeling with the car, which is something we’ll have to investigate to see if there was anything wrong. I don’t think there was anything related to the update, which is a good sign, so we’ll have to see. It is positive that we have good data between the two cars and we are now running on the new aero package, which means double data for the team. Let’s see what we can do overnight and tomorrow.”

Nyck DeVries, 21st: “I am very grateful for the opportunity, great experience. Of course it was nice to be back in a car so fast and kind of starting from scratch compared to what I usually do. Overall, great session and great opportunity. We went through the items we had to test and we were able to do a lot of work for the team. It was a good activity and I was comfortable in the car. The team was very supportive and we got the information we needed. Lewis [Hamilton] It was amazing too, very supportive. angela [Cullen] It also helped me, which was really cool. Overall, very productive training.”

Robert Kubica, 22nd: “It was a busy session on my side of the garage: we had a lot to do in 60 minutes, from going out to analyze data at the beginning of the session to a tight schedule at the end of the hour. It was definitely hot outside and not the easiest conditions. Still, it’s always nice to drive an F1 car and help the team adjust on a track. The feeling with the car was quite different from my previous tests, perhaps because of the heat. It will be interesting to go through the data with the engineers and better understand what we find, to make the car better for tomorrow and the rest of the weekend.”

