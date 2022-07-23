Check the results of Quina 5904 and Lotomania 2342 this Friday (22/7)

posted on 7/22/2022 7:57 PM / updated on 7/22/2022 8:40 PM



(credit: Playback/Youtube)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on the night of this Friday (22/7), four lotteries: contests 5904 from Quina, 2342 from Lotomania, 2579 from Lotofácil and 273 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

















Quina



Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.2 million for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 02-20-30-32-40

lottoeasy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-04-07-08-10-12-15-16-17-18-19-22-23-25.

lottomania



With an expected prize of R$ 1.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 03-06-12-16-21-23-24-26-28-33-43-60-67-69-72-77-79-91-92-97.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 5.9 million, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 0

Column 2: 8

Column 3: 4

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 9

Column 6: 6

Column 7: 5

Check out the full broadcast: