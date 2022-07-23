Check the results of Quina 5904 and Lotomania 2342 this Friday (22/7)

Yadunandan Singh 13 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Quina 5904 and Lotomania 2342 this Friday (22/7) 0 Views

posted on 7/22/2022 7:57 PM / updated on 7/22/2022 8:40 PM

(credit: Playback/Youtube)


(credit: Playback/Youtube)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on the night of this Friday (22/7), four lotteries: contests 5904 from Quina, 2342 from Lotomania, 2579 from Lotofácil and 273 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | FRIDAY, JULY 22
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOFÁCIL | FRIDAY, JULY 22
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOMANIA | FRIDAY, JULY 22
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • SUPER SEVEN | FRIDAY, JULY 22
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.2 million for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 02-20-30-32-40

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-04-07-08-10-12-15-16-17-18-19-22-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 03-06-12-16-21-23-24-26-28-33-43-60-67-69-72-77-79-91-92-97.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 5.9 million, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 0
Column 2: 8
Column 3: 4
Column 4: 9
Column 5: 9
Column 6: 6
Column 7: 5

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Check out the full broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brisanet and Unifique speak out on the roaming reference price

The discussion around the new reference price for national roaming determined by the National Telecommunications …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved