China fines Didi ride-hailing app BRL 6.49 billion

China announced this Thursday (July 21, 2022) that it has fined the company responsible for the Didi ride-hailing app by ¥8.026 billion (R$6.49 billion). Second note of the country’s Cyberspace Administration, the penalty relates to data security breaches.

Cheng Wei, CEO of Didi Global, and Liu Qing, chairman of the company, were each fined ¥1 million.

the regulatory body informed that Didi violated several Chinese data security laws. There were 16 infractions, including collecting millions of addresses, phone numbers, face pictures and other user data.

“Didi’s illegal operations brought serious risks (…) to data security,” the agency said, adding that the company “avoided complying with the explicit requirements of regulatory authorities and avoided oversight”.

The Cyberspace Administration of China opened investigation against Didi on July 2, 2021. Two days earlier, the big tech had launched an initial public offering in New York. (USA).

The company’s IPO reached nearly $4.4 billion. In December 2021, it gave in to Chinese pressure and went private in the United States.

With the investigation, Didi was banned from app stores in China and prevented from registering new users. The Chinese regulator did not say whether or when it would allow the app to return to stores and resume registration of new users.