Ciro says alliance in Ceará “is dissolving due to Lula’s sabotage”

Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) used part of his speech at an event at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), this Thursday, 22, to harshly criticize former President Lula (PT) and their allies. When talking about economic policy in Ceará, the pedestrian said that political cohesion in the state is being threatened by a “sabotage” by his PT opponent.

“When the crisis came, when Brazil pointed out, we from Ceará have a lot of planning, a lot of vision, a lot of political cohesion that is being dissolved there by Lula’s sabotage, but I hope that responsibility is still assumed. for the first time in 20 years a political mess there in Ceará. Everything is fine and the people who are going to solve the problem, I only speak because it hurts me, because they are very serious things that are at risk because of this irresponsibility and this demagoguery”, he said. Cyrus.

PDT presidential candidate Ciro said that Ceará’s “political cohesion” is being threatened by “sabotage” by former president Lula (PT), his opponent at the polls. The pedestrian spoke at an event held by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp). pic.twitter.com/oVkMxNSw49 Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it — Political Game (@jogopolitico) July 22, 2022

The accusation comes after the PT in Ceará is considering launching its own name for the dispute for the Palácio da Abolição and breaking a 16-year local alliance with the pedestrians. The crisis in the ruling group reached its apex after the turbulent vote by the PDT state directory, last Monday, 18, which made official the name of former mayor Roberto Cláudio to run for the Palace of Abolition. The defeat of governor Izolda Cela (PDT) upset PT supporters, including former governor Camilo Santana (PT).

This Saturday, the 23rd, the PT holds an electoral tactics meeting where it must announce its own candidate for the government of Ceará, which would officially end the alliance with pedestrians. Behind the scenes, the expectation is that the future name can be launched with the presence of Lula in Ceará.

Meanwhile, former senator Eunicío Oliveira, a political disaffected by the Ferreira Gomes since 2018, articulates with the former PT president a possible political composition for the elections. Last week, both met in São Paulo, during a meeting with MDB leaders from 11 states.

During a meeting at Fiesp, Ciro Gomes cited Eunício in his criticisms and said that Lula is working with a “gang and thieves” from the MDB to withdraw Senator Simone Tebet’s candidacy to the Planalto. “This is not democracy, Eunício Oliveira received R$ 1 billion in contracts without bidding from Lula at Petrobras, the company name is Manchester, for him who is operating together with Renan Calheiros, Eduardo Braga, this scum of Brazilian life”, he concluded. the pedest.

