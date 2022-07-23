City Hall confirms first case of monkeypox in Juiz de Fora

It was confirmed, on the afternoon of this Friday (22), the first case of monkeypox in Juiz de Fora. In a note, the Prefecture of Juiz de Fora (PJF) reported that this is an imported case and that the patient remains in home isolation, “maintaining good general health” and being monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance.

The suspected case of monkeypox, popularly known as smallpox of the monkeys, was under laboratory investigation, and was confirmed through tests carried out at Fundação Ezequiel Dias (Funed).

In the note, the PJF also reinforced the importance of protective measures, such as the use of masks, hand washing and avoiding contact with suspected or confirmed cases.

The suspected case had been investigated since Wednesday (20) by the State Department of Health (SES-MG). The first hypothesis of the disease in the city had been ruled out on June 30.

State has at least 33 cases

In Minas Gerais, until early this Friday afternoon, 33 cases were already confirmed, according to SES-MG. However, the case of Juiz de Fora was not yet on the list.

Another 54 patients suspected of having the disease were being monitored, according to the SES. Another 50 cases were ruled out, and two were classified as probable.

In a note sent to Tribuna in the early afternoon, SES-MG had stated that confirmed cases are stable and that some are still in isolation until the end of the scheduled period.

Symptoms and prevention

Monkeypox, or monkeypox, worries experts because of the variety of ways it is transmitted. In Brazil, the disease was first confirmed just over a month ago, on June 15. Caused by a virus similar to that of human smallpox, the disease is known to spread through respiratory secretions and bodily fluids. The main symptoms are headache, fever, body ache and appearance of skin lesions with pus.

Infectologists point out that, in Brazil, the lesions have appeared in the genital area, which can make it difficult to identify the disease, as it is confused with sexually transmitted infections. The disease cycle lasts between 14 and 21 days. To avoid transmission, the victim must isolate himself completely and use different utensils from other people. There is still no specific vaccine, although experts point to up to 80% protection by the immunizer used against smallpox in humans, which had already been eradicated.

