Clear rose in the sky intrigues Australian city and reveals secret marijuana plantation

Residents of the city of Mildura were confused by a pink glow in the sky (photo: Nikea Champion)

When a pink glow lit up the night sky in an Australian city this week, resident Tammy Szumowski says she wondered if the apocalypse had arrived.

“I was just being a nice mom and keeping my cool, telling the kids, ‘There’s nothing to worry about,'” she told the BBC.

“But in my head, I was wondering, what the hell is this?”

It was the light emitted from a cannabis farm outside the city of Mildura in southeastern Australia.

But like other residents who were stunned, Szumowski’s mind initially went elsewhere: an alien invasion? An asteroid?

“My mom was on the phone, and Dad in the background was saying, ‘I better hurry up and have my tea because the world is ending.’

“And Mom said, ‘What’s the point of having your tea if the world is ending?'”

Another resident, Nikea Champion, first thought it was a really bright red moon – before realizing that the luminosity was coming from the ground.

“All these doomsday scenarios were going through my head,” she told the BBC.

“I was having a great time Stranger Things – I was like: Vecna? you?” she said, referring to the Netflix series villain.

secret farm exposed

Medical cannabis was legalized in Australia in 2016, but recreational use of the drug is prohibited.

There are few growing facilities, and their locations are secret for security reasons – which is no longer the case on this farm.

Reddish lights are used to help the crop grow. Usually, curtains that block the passage of light are lowered at dusk.

On Wednesday, they didn’t work, revealed a spokesman for the manufacturer Cann Group.

And, because the night was cloudy, the lights created that effect, which could be seen almost an hour from the installation.

“I thought it was funny… it could have been a lot cooler, but basically it was just medical marijuana grow lights,” Champion said.

Szumowski said they also “had a good laugh”.

Despite her initial panic, she was impressed by the beauty of the light show: “I think it was great – they should do it more often.”

