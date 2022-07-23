CNN denies giardia outbreak at company

The DCM received an official note from CNN Brasil about the situation of its newsroom. “CNN clarifies that there is no giardia outbreak at the company. It reiterates that it takes the health and safety of all its employees very seriously.

The company carries out frequent maintenance and cleaning of all areas and of all water and air conditioning equipment in its offices in São Paulo, Rio and Brasília.

Once informed by the condominium of signs of alteration in the water, the broadcaster acted immediately and took all appropriate measures”.

Earlier, the Diário gave the following information: An outbreak of giardia has affected several employees of CNN Brasil in recent days, such as journalists William Waack, Thais Heredia and Muriel Porfiro. The outbreak was caused by contaminated water supplied by the building where the news channel’s headquarters are located in São Paulo.

The name “giardia” is given to an infection in the intestine, caused by the parasite giardia lamblia, which is spread through contaminated food or water, or also through personal contact. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, flatulence, belching and fatigue.

This information was given by the website Notícias da TV, citing a statement from the company.

Click here to enroll in the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link