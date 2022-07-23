Commodities present a result that generates apprehension worldwide

Understand the impacts of the fall in commodities and why a warning signal was generated in the face of a possible global slowdown

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Recent drops in commodity prices (raw materials) generate a warning signal for a possible global slowdown. That is, with the attention of investors increasingly focused on the symptoms of a global crisis, it is not possible to rule out a recession.

Thus, soybean futures prices have been trading for less than US$ 15, similar to what was registered at the beginning of the year, but 18% below the peak in June. Iron ore is also lower than before the conflict in Europe.

In addition, corn futures prices will be between $5.88 per bushel (27.2kg equivalent). This price is the lowest recorded in six months, after the weekly report by the Usda (United States Department of Agriculture) that pointed to stability in the North American crop.

Therefore, the poor performance of iron ore generates a pessimistic outlook for China’s economy in the coming months.

But what are commodities?

The word commodities is the plural of commodity, which in English means commodity. In other words, they are raw material products produced on a large scale and that are important worldwide.

In addition, another characteristic of these products is that they tend to have similar prices, regardless of the producer or country, and this is due to global supply and demand.

Commodities recovery

According to analysts, the recovery of commodities will not be quick, although most restrictions have been lifted. With the “Covid Zero” policy adopted by the Chinese government and the downturn in the global economic outlook, the US real estate market is in a slump.

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

Thus, this situation affects the performance of construction-related commodities. An example of this is metals, which have seen a drop of 10% to 40% since May.

Petroleum

To Diário do Comércio, Felippe Serigati, from FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) highlighted that with slower world growth, there will be less demand for oil. Thus, with the lack of demand, the barrel can be below US$ 100, which is harmful to the US economy.

In addition, with lower growth, interest rates increase and investors start to invest less in commodities and focus on government bonds in the United States.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com