Companies can reduce transfers to investors

Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit that it pays to its shareholders. If the company is publicly traded, anyone with a share receives a portion of that money.

In the first half of the year, some companies paid a hefty dividend. The champion is Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4). With the rise in oil prices, the state company broke a record in dividends paid to shareholders: R$ 48.4 billion were distributed to holders of the oil company’s assets this year. But this party is nearing its end, according to one of Brazil’s biggest equity investors. Luiz Barsi said, in an interview with the Reuters news agency, that the level of income should not be repeated.

Why should this change? Those who pay the biggest dividends are the companies of commodities, of basic products, such as ore and oil. They are cyclical, that is, their prices are pressured by inflation. With the world recession, they will tend from now on to be more conservative and to preserve their cash in hand, explains to UOL Louise barsipartner of the investment fund AGF and daughter of Luiz barsi. By doing so, she says, they should pay lower dividends.

So far, among the 10 biggest dividend payers of the year, there are five stocks from the electric energy sector, four from mining (oil and iron) and one bank.

The 10 highest paying shares (by dividend yield, in % and the total in reais per share):

Petrobras (PETR4) – 23.40% – BRL 6,658 Petrobras (PETR3) – 21.69% – BRL 6,658 CPFL Energia (CPFE3) – 12.08% – R$ 3,242 Energies BR (ENBR3) – 10.47% – R$ 2,193 Copel Energia (CPLE6) – 9.88% – BRL 0.626 Cemig Energia (CMIG4) – 7.25% – BRL 0.731 CSB Mineração (CMIN3) – 6.82% – BRL 0.459 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) – 6.78% – R$ 1.956 Taesa Energia (TAEE11) – 6.39% – BRL 0.774 Bradespar Metallic Minerals (BRAP4) – 6.31% – R$ 1.577

Source: Economatica. Values ​​until July 14, 2022

How will it be from now on? “Banks and electricity must continue to pay well”, says Louise. Companies in these sectors are less affected by the rising cost of living. In the energy sector, for example, 16 concessionaires have tariffs adjusted by the General Market Price Index (IGPM), published by Fundação Getúlio Vargas. The index is generally well above the Broad Consumer Price Index, the IPCA, the country’s official inflation.

Romero Oliveira, a specialist at Valor Investimentos, agrees. For him, while this period of global recession lasts, energy companies should continue to pay good dividends.

But with the price drop, commodity companies will have to pay a lot less. Vale, for example, published this week that its full-year 2022 iron ore production forecast is expected to be approximately 7% lower than expected, falling to somewhere between 310 and 320 million metric tons per year (MTPA). The previous estimate was 320 to 335 million metric tons annually. With less money coming in, the smaller the dividends.

And taxes, can they increase? Every time companies pay good dividends, the government becomes more interested and starts talking about tax increases for the sector.

There is even a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution, the PEC 45/2019 that wants to institute taxation on income earned with profit and dividends distributed by companies to shareholders. “But this conversation will never for forward”, says Oliveira. For him, this is not why companies would pay less dividends.