Company says young man who died in Luísa Sonza show had cardiorespiratory arrest







Young man dies during Luísa Sonza’s concert in Porto Alegre Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Veterinarian Alice Moraes, 27, who died after becoming ill at the singer Luísa Sonza’s concert, in Porto Alegre (RS), had cardiorespiratory arrest during attendance. This is the information provided by the company Transul Emergencies Medicas, which provided emergency services at the time. The case remains under investigation by the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul.

The young woman went to the show with a friend and, at one point, said she would go to the bathroom. Shortly after, the friend received a message from Alice saying that she was in the ambulance because she had been sick.

“Around 3:30 in the morning, we received, from the security guards at the event, a request for assistance to Alice Moraes, who was taken to the ambulance. Assistance was carried out in the ambulance and medical regulation with the objective of removing the patient for urgency and emergency service. Soon after initial regulation, the patient evolves quickly with worsening of the general condition, going into cardiorespiratory arrest”, said the company, in a note sent by the legal sector.

Also according to Transul, the BLS (Basic Life Support) protocol was then adopted, and a Unit with Advanced Support (USA) was called for on-site service.

“[…] care protocol was maintained until the moment when he was instructed to stop cardiopulmonary resuscitation by an ambulance doctor from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), who certified the death”, added the company, in a note.

The authorities were called and informed about the case after the death was declared.

“The patient received all the care and assistance possible for the occasion. Transul followed the necessary protocol, but the removal did not occur because the patient died during Samu’s displacement. It is important to note that private companies need an interaction with Samu to carry out the removal of any patient”, justified the company.

Family alleges negligence

Friends and family of the young woman say that there was negligence in the service provided by the team that was in the ambulance hired by the producer of the event. In an interview with the program Lunchtime Journalan affiliate of Rede Globo, Camila Rodrigues, the friend who was at the show with Alice, stated that she found her in a white chair, next to the ambulance.

“I found her there unconscious, sitting next to the ambulance in a white chair. I asked the nurse how she had gotten there and how she had texted me if she was unconscious, and the nurse reported that she herself [profissional da saúde] had written the message”.

Camila recalls that she then asked what had happened to her friend. “They told me they found her unconscious in the bathroom.”

Alice’s sister, who was also on the show, claims there was negligence in attendance. According to Andreia Moraes, she asked the nurse if they had given her any medication or checked her sister’s vital signs.

“She said it wouldn’t be necessary, that they couldn’t give her medication, because she was ex-bariatric and that we had to get her out of there, because she had been there for a long time, and that she just needed to go home to sleep. “, remembered.

The sister also said that when she noticed that Alice’s vital signs had stopped, she called the medical team again. Only then would they have gotten into the ambulance to try a more efficient procedure.