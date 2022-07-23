Complexo do Alemão: of the 15 suspects killed, 10 have already been identified | Brazil

Reginaldo Pimenta/O Dia Agency – 07.21.2022 Movement of police during operation in Complexo do Alemão

Of the 15 suspects killed in the operation at Complexo do Alemão, in the North Zone of Rio, on Thursday (21), the Civil Police have already identified 10 people, seven of whom have criminal records. Another man injured in the action, identified as Hideraldo Souza Alves, better known as “police killer”, is investigated for participating in the robbery of a jewelry store at the Village Mall, in the West Zone of Rio, on June 25.

He was shot in both legs during the confrontation, underwent surgery and remains in custody at the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital, in the North Zone.

Previously, the Civil Police had counted the suspect Roberto de Souza Quimer, 38, on the list of dead. However, on Friday night (22), the agency reported that he survived and is arrested in the act. Roberto has two criminal records for trafficking and association with drug trafficking.

In addition to the suspects, the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) is also investigating the deaths of 38-year-old Military Police corporal Bruno de Paula Costa, who was shot during an attack on the UPP base in Alemão, and of Letícia Marinho de Salles, from 50 years old, shot in the chest as she left the community at the time of the operation.

Civil Police are also looking for information about the death of resident Solange Mendes, 49, who was shot on Friday morning (22), in one of the streets of Complexo do Alemão.

Anderson Luiz Bezerra Fonseca, known as “Andinho”, 28 years old, – two criminal notes for drug trafficking.

Gabriel Farias da Silva, 23 years old – six criminal records for drug trafficking, association with crime, homicide, resistance and robbery. There was an outstanding arrest warrant against him since 2020.

Marcos Paulo Nascimento da Silva, 22 years old – no police experience

Bruno Neves Leal – two notes for drug trafficking and association with crime. He was on the run from the prison system and had an outstanding arrest warrant. Bruno was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for the aforementioned crimes.

Fernando Nascimento da Silva, known as “Feio”, 28 years old – two notes for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a weapon

Emerson de Souza Teixeira, known as “2D” or “Familhão”, 26 years old – seven passages by the police for trafficking and criminal association, qualified damage and illegal possession of a weapon. He had no outstanding arrest warrant.

Wellington Moura da Siva Júnior, known as “Zoinho” – without passing through the police.

Diego Barbosa da Silva – a passage through the police for drug trafficking

Luiz Claudio Rozendo Lopes Júnior, 28 years old – no informed history and no outstanding arrest warrant

Bruno Luiz Soares da Silva – two passages by the police for robbery and trafficking

In a press conference on Thursday night (21), the Civil and Military Police reported that they were still waiting for the Legal Medical Institute (IML) to identify some bodies.



Fourth deadliest operation in the state of Rio

The objective of the action was to locate and arrest about 100 criminals who intended to leave Alemão to carry out robberies and invasions in other communities. According to the second lieutenant colonel Uriá Nascimento, from the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE), these traffickers wore clothes similar to the uniforms of the Military and Civil Police to make it difficult to locate them.

The PM’s intelligence sector identified that this gang practiced vehicle robberies mainly in the areas of the Grande Méier, Irajá and Pavuna neighborhoods. There were also indications that the gang could move and commit criminal actions in the city, such as invading other favelas and robbing banks.

According to the PM, about 400 agents participated in the operation. Among the materials seized are: a .50 machine gun, which was used to try to shoot down the aircraft during the actions, four cal rifles. 7.62, two pistols and 56 explosive devices that would be used against the teams.

43 motorcycles were also seized that would be used to cause confusion on the roads in that region, aiming to demobilize police actions and facilitate the escape of criminals.

