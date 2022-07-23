Congonhas would have up to 4 extra flights per hour with expansion, but Gol and Latam see ‘saturated structure’

BRASILIA – The expansion of the capacity of the Congonhas airport (SP) requested by infraero would add 3 to 4 movements per hour at the terminal, which currently operates with 32 to 33 takeoffs and landings per hour in commercial aviation, according to sources heard by the Estadão/Broadcast. The government is in a hurry to receive authorization before the auction of the terminal, scheduled for August, but Gol and Latam talk about infrastructure “quite saturated”.

Considering that the requested expansion would now be modest, the government believes that the latest investments made by Infraero, the state-owned company that manages Congonhas, would already be enough to support an increase in traffic at the airport. The evaluation is also carried out by Infraero.

The Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear), which represents companies such as Gol and Latam, says that the expansion of flights should only occur after “significant investments” in the airport’s passenger terminal. In a note, the entity stated that it understands the increase in the number of landings and take-offs at the airport as totally safe due to recent investments in the main runway, but noted the situation in the passenger terminal, which should receive improvements before the expansion.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

The expansion of capacity at Congonhas airport (SP) requested by Infraero would add 3 to 4 movements per hour in the terminal Photograph: Werther Santana/Estadão Content

For Infraero, however, the investments already made are enough for the expansion of flights. In addition to improvements in the passenger terminal, sources highlight other projects, such as the renovation of the main runway, completed at the end of 2020, and the new system and structure for international business aviation flights, which received BRL 222 million from the government.

With the airport concession, there will be room for this number to grow even more due to the investments foreseen in the project, which pave the way for the asset to register 44 movements per hour. The project foresees investments of around R$ 3.3 billion.

The request for an increase in capacity is being analyzed by National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC). According to the Estadão/Broadcast, there is still no date set for the body to decide on Infraero’s request, since the state-owned company still needs to send more information to base Anac’s decision. The expectation, in turn, is that the remaining data will be presented by the Congonhas administrator in August.

The expansion of flights at the airport has long been debated in the industry and, behind the scenes, is marked by animosity between companies. The increase in takeoffs and landings makes room for other companies, such as Azul, to increase their operations at the terminal, where Gol and Latam are dominant.

The Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear), which has both companies as members, said in a note that it understands that the increase in the number of takeoffs and landings should only occur after “significant investments in the passenger terminal”. Abear, which has not represented Azul since 2019, claims the improvements are necessary because the current infrastructure for boarding and disembarking would be “quite saturated” at peak times.

In a critical tone, the CEO of Latam in Brazil, Jerome Cadier, took to LinkedIn this week to say that Infraero’s move “probably” would be due to the government’s desire to increase the attractiveness for investors in the August auction.

Technicians who follow the discussions, however, disagree with these assessments. According to the Estadão/Broadcast, the diagnosis is that there is no study indicating that the state of the passenger terminal would be an impediment to the increase in capacity in Congonhas. All factors involving the possible expansion of the terminal are being evaluated within Anac, which considers an increase in competition at the airport to be important.

Another issue pointed out by technicians is that, if infrastructure adjustments still need to be made, Infraero would have until March of next year to make them, since the expansion, if approved, would only be valid for the next season.

Despite Infraero’s request having arrived before Anac approved the new rules for the distribution of slots in Congonhas, the agency’s recent deliberation further heated up the debate about the expansion of the airport. According to a report by the BTG Pactualafter the change approved in early June, there is room for Azul to achieve more than 80 slots (landing and take-off authorizations) in Congonhas (from the current 41) by 2023, increasing its market share at the airport from 7% to around 15%.

According to the Estadão/Broadcast, Infraero sent more information this week to Anac, but other data are still lacking. One of them is the update of the noise zoning plan, on which the state-owned company is still working, taking advantage of the peak season recorded in July to carry out measurements.

Sought, Anac stated that the request is under analysis and that the agency is still awaiting information that was requested from Infraero about airport infrastructure and operational safety.