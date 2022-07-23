Corinthians agrees on details with Argentinos Juniors and signs Fausto Vera

O Corinthians forwarded the hiring of midfielder Fausto Vera this Friday afternoon (22). The alvinegra board met with the president of Argentinos Juniors, Cristian Malaspina, and a lawyer from the Argentine club to settle the last details of the sale.

Timão will acquire 70% of the economic rights of the 22-year-old athlete and the amounts can reach 8 million dollars (R$ 43.98 million at the current price). In the operation, 4.5 million dollars (R$ 24.74 million at the current price) will be paid to the Argentine club in installments and another 2 million dollars (R$ 11 million at the current price) are related to charges of the operation, such as currency exchange and commissions for agents.

With possible bonuses, Corinthians can pay another 1.5 dollars (R$ 8.25 million at the current price) to the club in the Argentine capital.

Contract details are being reviewed for the Argentine midfielder to sign a contract with the Parque São Jorge team over the weekend.

The Porteños’ initial request was 6.5 million euros (R$ 36.1 million at the current price), which was already lower in relation to the projected for sale of what is considered the most promising asset of the club.

The Argentine team always thought that Fausto Vera would only be traded for 10 million euros (R$ 55.5 million at the current price), but the financial difficulties experienced by the Buenos Aires team made the value go down little by little.

Another idea that people from Argentinos Juniors had was that Fausto would leave the team directly for a top-tier club in Europe, which did not happen.

For Argentinos Juniors this season, Fausto Vera has 27 games, 5 goals and 4 assists.