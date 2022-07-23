Corinthians directs the hiring of midfielder Fausto Vera

Corinthians is very close to signing the 22-year-old midfielder Fausto Vera, who currently defends Argentinos Juniors-ARG.

The agreement to purchase 70% of Vera’s economic rights was sent at a meeting in São Paulo between the directors of Timão and the Argentine club this afternoon (22). There are still bureaucratic details so that the midfielder can be made official as a Corinthian reinforcement. The information of hit verbal was initially published by journalist César Luis merlo and confirmed to UOL Esporte from sources linked to the business.

Vera is expected in Brazil in the coming days to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract. The values ​​were not revealed. Corinthians had Genk-BEL as its main competitor, but managed to convince Argentinos Juniors and the player, who had already left open the possibility of “taking a leap” in his career in a recent interview.

The Argentine midfielder is treated as a promise of Argentine football and, in addition to being one of the captains of Argentinos Juniors, he accumulates passages and titles with youth teams.

Vera should be Corinthians’ third signing for the second half. So far, Timão has hit the arrivals of striker Yuri Alberto and defender Balbuena.

For Vera’s position, coach Vítor Pereira counts on the Corinthians squad with Du Queiroz, Maycon, Cantillo, Roni and Xavier, in addition to Paulinho, who suffered a serious knee injury and will be absent indefinitely.