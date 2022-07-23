Corinthians does its first training session with a view to the duel against Atltico-MG; delegation travels on saturday

The Corinthians squad returned to move CT Joaquim Grava this Friday morning. With an eye on the last match of the first round of the Brazilian Championship, the players and the coaching staff re-introduced themselves to start preparations for Sunday’s game, against Atlético-MG, in Minas Gerais.

As usual in the first training session after the last match, the athletes who were on the field for more than 45 minutes against Coritiba, stayed inside the CT Joaquim Grava, in order to do regenerative and complementary work.

The others went to one of the lawns and, under the command of Vítor Pereira and the assistants, carried out activities to improve their positioning and, subsequently, a work on possession of the ball. According to the photos released by the club’s staff, Giovane and Robert Renan completed the day’s training. In addition, Vital, Ramiro and Léo Natel trained normally.

On Saturday, also in the morning, the delegation carries out the last training session aimed at the confrontation. He then travels to Belo Horizonte, the city that is the stage for the 19th round duel.

The match is scheduled to take place at 18:00, and is the famous “six-point game”. Corinthians is the runner-up, with 32 points. Atlético-MG, in turn, has the same score and occupies the third place in the leaderboard. That way, whoever manages to add three points, gets closer to the lead.

See more at: Training of Corinthians and CT Joaquim Grava.