Corinthians ends its preparation to face Atltico-MG for the Brazilian; see possible escalation

Corinthians ended on Saturday morning the preparation to face Atlético-MG, this Sunday, at 18:00, at Mineirão. The match is valid for the 19th round of the Brasileirão.

This Saturday, Timão started training with a warm-up and, afterwards, coach Vítor Pereira organized a ball possession activity in a reduced space. The athletes also performed a finishing and dead ball activity.

Some athletes even took the opportunity to do complementary activities after the match. With part of the coaching staff, the players trained penalty kicks.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians no longer discloses the players listed for the match. In this way, it will only be possible to know who traveled with the group hours before the confrontation. Cssio should be absent in this Sunday’s duel due to pain that the goalkeeper is feeling. A possible lineup may include:

Probable lineup of Corinthians My Helm

The Corinthians squad leaves for Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, this afternoon. Until the time of the trip, the players will remain focused on CT Joaquim Grava.

