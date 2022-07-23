Corinthians opens ticket sales for the game against Botafogo in the Brazilian; know details

This Saturday morning, Corinthians released the details of ticket sales for the match against Botafogo, for the opening of the second round of the Brasileirão. The match will take place on July 30, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

As usual, sales take place in a staggered manner, with Fiel Torcedor’s members as a priority. All tickets are sold only through the internet at www.fieltorcedor.com.br, for members of Fiel Torcedor; and www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br for regular fans.

For the confrontation against Botafogo, the members of the Minha Vida do Fiel Torcedor plan will have discounts from 20 to 57%. The members of the Minha História plan will have discounts of 25% to 55%. The variation of discounts is according to the chosen sector.

Saturday, July 23, from 11 am : opening for fans who are members of Fiel Torcedor with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras) and sale of parking for members of the Minha Cadeira plan;

Before welcoming Botafogo to the Brasileirão, Corinthians has two commitments away from home this season. This Sunday, Timão visits Atlético-MG, at 18:00, at Mineirão, where the first round of the Brazilian Championship closes. Then, on Wednesday, July 27, at 9:30 pm, he faces Atlético-GO in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

Check the ticket prices for the match between Corinthians x Botafogo

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 50.00

SUL DORIL – BRL 90.00

UPPER EAST NEOSALDINA – BRL 110.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – BRL 130.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 150.00

WEST SUPERIOR BENEGRIP – BRL 170.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – BRL 200.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 320.00

BUSCOPAN CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 400.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – BRL 500.00

Disclosure / Corinthians

