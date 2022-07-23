Corinthians Under-20 duo already deserves attention from Vtor Pereira

The Corinthians Under-20 team started the current season with several players emerging as potential highlights, whether due to the retrospective of previous seasons in the category, or even for their performance in this year’s Copa São Paulo. The recurring rises to the professional, added to unexpected injuries, or contractual complications, however, gave space for surprising names to assume the leading role.

And in the analysis of someone who followed everything that was broadcast in the category this year, I say with some tranquility that, today, two players are absolute in Danilo’s starting lineup: Pedrinho and Kayke socks.

The duo’s influence on the team’s performances goes well beyond the numbers, which alone would raise them to the status I mentioned above. Pedrinho is an extremely differentiated player in relation to others of his age (18 years old). Mainly because of his cognitive level, tactical and technical intelligence, enough to strengthen an entire team. A collective player, but with great individual value.

Aware of the player’s tactical ability, the midfielder is already a kind of “joker” for coach Danilo. This season, he has acted as second midfielder, guard midfielder, right winger, left winger and false nine. And in all, he delivered what the system demanded.

In Kayke’s case, the charm lies in his indifference to his opponent and his technical ability outside the curve. A player who, it should be noted, migrated from indoor soccer to field soccer a little over a year ago and soon took a leading role in the new modality.

In 2021, he ended the year as the U-17’s top scorer with 11 goals scored. And this season, he took over the left wing of Danilo’s team and, since the beginning of the year, he is the most technically unbalanced in the category. Short dribbles, good passes and an eye for goals.

In the numbers, the influence of Pedrinho and Kayke is symbolized in the best possible way. Of the 36 goals the team has scored since the start of the season, 21 of them were scored or assisted by the outstanding duo. That is, 58% of the goals had a direct participation of one of the two midfielders..

Vítor Pereira gives plenty of space to the base categories and is attentive to everything that happens in the lower divisions. And in this scenario, the coach needs to look fondly at Kayke and Pedrinho the next time the base is needed.

This text is the author’s responsibility and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Meu Timo.