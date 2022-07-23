Councilor of Santana do Paraso arrested for stealing beauty products – Gerais

Claudimar Alves Ramos Lenidas councilor for Avante in Santana do Paraso, in Vale do Ao (photo: reproduction)

A councilor from the city of Santana do Paraso, in Vale do Ao, was arrested in flagrante delicto for stealing the equivalent of R$260.00 worth of beauty items from a pharmacy in Ipatinga, a neighboring municipality.

The action was recorded by security cameras at Drogaria Indiana, in Ipatinga. In the images, councilor Claudimar Alves Ramos Lenidas (Avante), 44, arrives at the pharmacy’s cashier to pay for some goods that were in a basket and then diverts some unregistered items to a bag.

Among the products stolen by the councilor of Santana do Paraso, according to the police report registered by Drogaria Indiana, are: Zeta Skin Scrub (R$ 26.00); Acnezept Scrub (R$22.49); Zeta Skin Soap (R$49.90); Acnezet soap (R$ 35.99); and Zeta Skin Kit (R$129.90).

Councilwoman was found by police in a club

From the license plate of the vehicle driven by the councilwoman, recorded in the pharmacy’s security images, the Military Police identified the author and moved to Santana do Paraso. Arriving at the scene, the military were informed that Claudimar Alves was at Clube Nutico Alvorada, in Lagoa Silvana.

Upon arriving at this club, the police soon identified the councilwoman’s vehicle. The military gave the voice of prison to Claudimar Alves Ramos Lenidas, who was with her husband. Searches were carried out in the author’s vehicle, but before that, the councilor’s husband located one of the stolen products under the passenger seat.

According to the Civil Police, the councilor was taken to the Planto Police Station, where she was heard and released. A procedure has been set up to investigate the case. The investigation is still in progress at the 3rd Civil Police Precinct of the municipality.