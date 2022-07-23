Countries create ‘loneliness ministries’ in the face of high number of people living alone and suicides

RIO – The increase in the number of loners has drawn the attention of doctors and authorities in various parts of the world. In Brazil, the number of houses in this condition increased 43% in ten years. The growing trend of people living alone already makes governments abroad create strategies to improve this social problem.

In 2018, the UK created a government strategy to combat loneliness, in the face of identifying 9 million Britons living alone and 1.2 million permanently lonely elderly people – in isolation that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis. The fact that the portion of the population that does not share a house with other people is large among the elderly also raises the alarm for the demands of health and psychological assistance for a more vulnerable population.

Among the actions of the British plan, there are campaigns and a fund of £4 million (about R$ 26.2 million) for organizations that propose activities that connect people. Japan also adopted a similar measure to the United Kingdom in 2021. With the number of suicides on the rise, the Asian country created a ministry to address the problems of isolation and its impacts on mental health.

In a 2012 book, the American sociologist Eric Klinenberg, from New York University, highlights that the four countries with the highest proportion of single-person households are Nordic: Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. In these nations, the proportion of single-person households varies from 40% to 45% of the total, the author reports.

According to Klinenberg’s book, in addition to spreading to developed countries with different cultural traditions, the phenomenon also occurs in emerging nations. The work cites China, India and Brazil as nations where this behavior grows more rapidly. Therefore, the sociologist defines the growth in the number of people living alone as a “transforming social experience” worldwide, which “changes the way we understand ourselves and our most intimate relationships”, as well as the construction of cities and the habits of life. consumption. For Klinenberg, although we need to be aware of the effects of loneliness on mental health, living alone is not synonymous with lonely life.

Although the enrichment of people as economic development progresses is a condition for the growth of the phenomenon and its worldwide spread – hence why developed economies would be ahead in the process -, Klinenberg’s book goes further in the list of explanations. The sociologist highlights the historical cultural change that the French thinker Émile Durkheim, founder of Sociology, called the “cult of the individual”. According to Durkheim, says the American, this cultural change takes place from the transition from traditional rural communities to the industrial cities of modernity.

Klinenberg cites four social changes in the 2nd half of the 20th century that allowed the deepening of the “cult of the individual”: the increase in the status of women, the technological revolution in communications, mass urbanization and the growth of longevity. All these factors continued to advance at the beginning of the 21st century.