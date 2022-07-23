Court convicts Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser, of contempt of US Congress

Steve Bannon, an influential ally of former US President Donald Trump, was convicted on Friday of contempt of Congress after disobeying a subpoena by the commission investigating the Capitol Hill bombing in January 2021.

The court found Bannon guilty of two counts of misdemeanor for refusing to testify or provide documents to the committee in the House of Representatives.

Each contempt is punishable by 30 days to one year in prison and a fine ranging from 100 to 100 thousand dollars. The amount of the fine and the penalty to be served, therefore, have not yet been fixed.

The court decision stemmed from a jury composed of 12 members. There were less than three hours of deliberation before the verdict was announced.

Bannon kept in touch with Trump until the days leading up to the Capitol Hill invasion on January 6 of last year. There is a series of other evidence of the connection between the two, including after the Republican reached the presidency. Shortly before leaving the White House, Trump pardoned Bannon in a case of embezzling funds intended for the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

In the months leading up to Trump’s electoral victory, in 2016, Bannon began to denounce an alleged world order controlled by political and financial elites, ideas he defended by directing a famous website of the “alternative right” – a movement associated with conspiratorial theses.

Bannon was ousted from the government in August 2017 as a result of violent acts in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, during a rally by radical right activists.

