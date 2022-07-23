Cruzeiro vs Bahia: probable lineups for Serie B game

Expelled in the draw with CSA, Pezzolano give
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Expelled in the draw with CSA, Pezzolano gives way to Martin Varini on the bench of Cruzeiro against Bahia

Cruzeiro and Bahia meet, this Saturday (23), for direct confrontation in the opening of the return of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The match is scheduled for 16:00, in Mineiro. More than 45,000 fans have already purchased tickets for the match.

At Cruzeiro, coach Paulo Pezzolano will have a list of reinforcements. Starting with the return of defender Z Ivaldo and right-back Geovane, who served automatic suspension in the 1-1 draw with CSA, on the last Wednesday (20).

Another face – more or less new – that could appear in the match is that of striker Stnio, 19 years old. After a loan to Torino, from Italy, he returned to Cruzeiro. The youngster was even listed for the game against CSA, but had to, at the last minute, serve a suspension for accumulating yellow cards received in the old continent.

It is worth remembering that, against CSA, Pezzolano chose to preserve four holders: defenders Eduardo Brock and Oliveira, midfielder Leo Pais and striker Edu. The trend is for everyone to return to the starting 11 this Saturday.

A probable Cruzeiro for the game against Bahia has Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais, Filipe Machado, Adriano, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor (Bruno Rodrigues) and Edu.

Announced this week, midfielder Pablo Siles, 25, put himself at Pezzolano’s disposal. The Uruguayan had his name published in the IDB this Friday (22) and may be opposed.
The midfielder Willian Oliveira (shoulder dislocation), midfielder Joo Paulo (right thigh) and striker Jaj (left knee) are in Cruzeiro’s medical department. Striker Rafa Silva, who felt discomfort in his right thigh before the game against CSA, should also not be released on Saturday.

Bahia

Enderson Moreira’s Bahia has at least three important absences for the duel against Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte. They are defenders Igncio, suspended, and Patrick, injured, in addition to midfielder Marco Antnio, who is also in the medical department.

A probable Bahia for this Saturday’s game has Danilo Fernandes; Andr, Didi, Luiz Otvio, Gabriel Xavier and Matheus Bahia; Rezende, Mugni, Daniel and Ra; Matheus Dav.

Direct opponent of Cruzeiro in the fight for access, Bahia is third in Serie B, with 34 points – eight less than Raposa, which leads the competition in isolation.

