Cuca is Atlético’s new coach; contract runs until the end of 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia

The most winning coach in Atlético’s history, Cuca is back at the club. After Turco Mohamed’s resignation, the alvinegra board managed to close the deal with the curitibano, who was convinced to put aside the sabbatical year to take over Galo. In the next few hours, Alvinegro will officially announce the return of the commander.

One of the attractions for the coach to return to Galo was precisely the contract period offered. Contrary to what is desired by most colleagues in the profession, the alvinegro idol liked to sign a short contract, only until the end of this season, which will end earlier this year, in mid-November, due to the Qatar World Cup. , which starts on November 21.

After the winning season in 2021, when he led Atlético in the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Mineiro titles, Cuca claimed personal reasons for leaving the club. The coach’s intention was to stay a year without working to focus on his family and personal projects, such as the Institute he will open in Curitiba.

In addition, he intends to follow the World Cup in loco. With the shorter contract, this second will can be fulfilled.

At Atlético, Cuca won almost everything he disputed. The club’s first Copa Libertadores, the historic two-time championship of the Brasileirão, in addition to the Copa do Brasil and state championships. Now, he returns to Galo, with practically the same squad as in 2021, in search of lifting more cups.