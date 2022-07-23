Cuca returns with the highest salary in Cidade do Galo – Tite wants to pay the bill for 2005 and is the favorite to open the MRV Arena

By: Betinho Marques

Cuca is back. As anticipated by talk rooster yesterday afternoon, the coach will be announced in the next hours of Saturday for the third visit to Cidade do Galo.

In addition to the variety of titles – 1 Libertadores, 1 Brasileirão, 1 Copa do Brasil and 3 Mineiros (2012/2013/2021) -, the goal is to win another Brasileirão and continue with the dream of the Libertadores bichampionship.

But to give up the peace of being with the family and being closer to social actions in Paraná, the coach will come with the largest sum of the squad’s income. Cuca should receive, together with his commission, until the end of November, values ​​consistent with that of a multi-champion who will stay at the club, at first, for four months. The figures are confidential and have not been revealed, however, according to what has been determined, it will be the highest salary in Cidade do Galo.

In Brazil, recent reports (denied by the clubs), realize that Abel Ferreira has the highest salary in the country, receiving about R$ 2.90 million per month or about R$ 35 million per season. Another well-paid player is the Portuguese, Vitor Pereira, who earns around R$1.8 million a month at Corinthians.

Cuca the man of the game and Tite the desired boy to pay the bill for 2005 and open the Arena!

Cuca returns with the status of a star that was sought to give peace to Atlético’s sleep, being able to make the short contract, valid until November, a spring dream. Stival dreams and yearns to lead the team, even if he doesn’t mention it so emphatically. Galo will even be able to change him, due to a good coincidence with the CBF, for Tite, at the beginning of 2023, when Adenor will leave the national team and will try to pay a “debt” with Massa, as he feels responsible for the team’s failure. downgraded in 2005.

Following the “nose” of Galo’s idea for 2023, there is great admiration from the board for Tite and, if all goes well, Adenor, would be ahead, in fact, as a favorite, to be the coach of the inauguration of the MRV Arena.

CAST SUPPORTS THE RETURN OF CUCA!

In contact with some current Galo players, we obtained the following common information:

“Cuca, for us athletes it will be the easiest to understand the squad, their qualities and problems. There is no better person. He is temperamental but has full support and has a good heart, he knows how to do it.”

What will happen? Cuca goes to the selection? Will it be? Will Tite come back? Only time will tell. But that’s the puzzle.