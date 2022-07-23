Cuca, Sampaoli, Renato… Who the Galo fans want for Turco’s spot

Atl fans
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Atltico fans would like Cuca to be in charge of the team

Turkish coach Mohamed’s spell at Atltico came to an end this Friday (22) and many Atletico fans have already chosen a name they prefer for the position: Cuca. Last year, the coach led the team in winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil with a convincing performance. But, he warned that 2022 will be his sabbatical and has even turned down proposals.

Other names were remembered to assume the Rooster on social networks. The Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, who led the club in 2020, when the team came to fight for the national title, is available on the market after leaving Olympique de Marseille.

Another coach on the market, Renato Gacho, is another one who received quotes from fans to take over the Atlético team. He encounters, however, some rejection as well.

“Speaking of names that are not unrealistic, anything that escapes from Cuca and Sampaoli is crazy. Renato is acceptable in the last case”, wrote a fan.

“Only Cuca or Renato are capable of making us pass Palmeiras”, added another athlete, already foreseeing the confrontation of the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, in his column in Superesportes, Renato Gacho is the favorite of the alvinegra dome.

Board meets this Friday

Atltico’s board promises to announce the new coach this Friday (22). O supersports found out that the alvinegra summit will meet this afternoon to define the replacement of Antnio ‘El Turco’ Mohamed, who was fired from the Galo’s command after a string of bad performances by the team this season.

In this article, businessman Rubens Menin, the main investor in Atltico, revealed that the board of directors will meet to work out the details of the announcement of the new coach. “Today, without fail,” he said.

