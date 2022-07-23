Cuca, Sampaoli, Renato… Who the Galo fans want for Turco’s spot

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico fans would like Cuca to be in charge of the team Turkish coach Mohamed’s spell at Atltico came to an end this Friday (22) and many Atletico fans have already chosen a name they prefer for the position: Cuca. Last year, the coach led the team in winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil with a convincing performance. But, he warned that 2022 will be his sabbatical and has even turned down proposals. Cuca is on the IFFHS list of the best coaches in the world Cuca, from Atltico – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras – photo: AFP PHOTO Renato Gacho, from Flamengo – photo: AFP PHOTO Thomas Tuchel, from Chelsea-ING – photo: AFP PHOTO Pep Guardiola, from Manchester City-ING – photo: AFP PHOTO Mauricio Pochettino, from PSG-FRA – photo: AFP PHOTO Zinedine Zidane, ex-Real Madrid-ESP – photo: AFP PHOTO Unai Emery, from Villareal-ESP – photo: AFP PHOTO Ole Gunnar Solskjr of Manchester United-ING – photo: AFP PHOTO Hans-Dieter Flick, from Seleo Alem – photo: AFP PHOTO Julian Nagelsmann, from Bayern Munich-ALE – photo: AFP PHOTO Diego Simeone, from Atltico Madrid-ESP – photo: AFP PHOTO Antonio Conte, former Internazionale-ITA – photo: AFP PHOTO Christophe Galtier of Nice-FRA – photo: AFP PHOTO Yuriy Vernydub of Sheriff-MOL – photo: AFP PHOTO Al Ahly-EGI’s Pitso Mosimane – photo: AFP PHOTO Manqoba Mngqithi of Mamelodi Sundowns-AFR – photo: AFP PHOTO Moeni Chaabani of Esperance Tunis-TUN – photo: AFP PHOTO Jim Curtin of Philadelphia Union USA – photo: AFP PHOTO Santiago Solari, from America of Mexico-MEX – photo: AFP PHOTO Javier Aguirre, from Monterrey-MEX – photo: AFP PHOTO Juan Reynoso, from Cruz Azul-MEX – photo: AFP PHOTO Leonardo Jardim, from Al Hilal-ARA – photo: AFP PHOTO Gi dong Kim of Pohang Steelers-COR – photo: AFP PHOTO

come back, sampaoli! I’m begging. https://t.co/cRh0JbZc1d %u2014 carolinha %uD83D%uDC13 (@carousca) July 22, 2022 Other names were remembered to assume the Rooster on social networks. The Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, who led the club in 2020, when the team came to fight for the national title, is available on the market after leaving Olympique de Marseille. Another coach on the market, Renato Gacho, is another one who received quotes from fans to take over the Atlético team. He encounters, however, some rejection as well.

“Speaking of names that are not unrealistic, anything that escapes from Cuca and Sampaoli is crazy. Renato is acceptable in the last case”, wrote a fan. “Only Cuca or Renato are capable of making us pass Palmeiras”, added another athlete, already foreseeing the confrontation of the quarterfinals of Libertadores. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, in his column in Superesportes, Renato Gacho is the favorite of the alvinegra dome. S Cuca or Renato are capable of getting us past Palmeiras %u2014 Saviola #ForaTurcoMohamed (@calabocasaviola) July 22, 2022 Board meets this Friday