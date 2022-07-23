Cuca will be the new coach of Galo after Turco’s departure

Less than 24 hours after the confirmation of the resignation of Turkish coach Mohammed, Cuca is back at Galo. The coach, commander in the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil title campaigns in 2021, returns to Belo Horizonte for the remainder of the season. Atlético still has the national championship and Libertadores – quarterfinals – ahead.

The club’s board has not yet officially announced the return, but people linked to the coach say that the return is already agreed. This information was confirmed by the report of The Sports Time.

According to Roberto Abras, in the program Super N, from Super 91.7 FM Radiothe coach still wants to keep a certain mystery, but after interference and requests from athletes and former teammates, the coach accepted the invitation from the alvinegra board.

The club’s board should make it official, maybe this Friday or this weekend and, probably, even the coach should talk about it. The contract, however, is of short duration, since Cuca intends, in the future, to take charge of the Brazilian team after the departure of Tite, who has already declared that he will not be in charge of Brazil after the Qatar Cup.

Cuca’s presentation should be on Monday (25). The coach’s debut may be in Porto Alegre, says Internacional, at the opening of the Brasileirão return. On August 3, Atlético will face Palmeiras for Libertadores, in Belo Horizonte, and the coach may already be ahead of Galo in this competition.

Cuca’s new contract with Atlético runs until the end of the year.

Cuca’s departure after the title of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil

Galo’s victorious campaign in 2021 was in the history of Atletico. Under the guidance of the coach, the team was champion of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. He had signed in March 2021, after the departure of Argentine Jorge Sampaoli.

Shortly thereafter, however, on December 27, the coach claimed personal and family problems to guide his departure from the club. The board respected the decision, although it was not what they wanted at the time.

