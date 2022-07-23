Daniel Alves causes chaos at airport during arrival in Mexico to sign with Pumas

Daniel left Barcelona at the end of the season in Europe and agreed with the Mexican club for the sequel of the year

Full-back Daniel Alves arrived in Mexico City this Friday (22) to sign with the Cougars Unamthe sixth team in his career that has won 41 titles, making him the player with the most titles in history.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Daniel arrived at Mexico City International Airport at 5 pm (local time) and was soon surrounded by fans who were present at the terminal waiting for him.

At the international exit of Terminal 1, chaos soon took hold at the entrance, as a hundred people gathered around him to welcome him to the country and to the new club.

Sources close to the report told the ESPN that the Brazilian side did not go out the main door, having to be taken down the runway to the hangars to be able to leave the enclosure.

Dani Alves, currently 39 years old, has conquered everything at club level and with the Brazilian Team only remains to world Cuptournament that hopes to participate in Qatar later this year, having to convince the coach Tite.