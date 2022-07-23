Deer drowns while fleeing fires in France; photo goes viral and moves the country | World

A small deer (or baby deer) that was probably trying to escape the flames or smoke from the fires that raged in the forests of the Gironde region, in France, was found dead on Monday (18), carried by the tide to a beach in Biscarrosse, a few kilometers from the fire-ravaged region. A resident of the region, Sébastien Dupuy, who found the animal, photographed it, posting the image on Facebook, which went viral across France, shown on all TV channels.

“The first victims of the fires were dragged to the beaches of Biscarrosse”: this was the caption that Sébastien Dupuy, 51, found to describe on social media what he felt when he found the lifeless puppy during his walk along the coast.

This Monday, as every morning, Dupuy was walking on a beach in Biscarrosse when he saw an unusual shape coming out of the water, dragged by the waves. “From a distance, I noticed something quite strange, I approached and discovered this little deer that had just been brought in by the tide,” the resident of a town in Gironde told the French TV channel BFM.

“It was weird,” he recalled, “Dolphins, porpoises, fish washed up… I’ve seen that. But small deer like that aren’t something you see every day,” he declared. Biscarrosse City Hall confirmed that a small deer was found on a beach in the town, less than 10 km from where two large fires ravaged more than 20,000 hectares of forest in the last week.

In a few hours, the image of Sébastien Dupuy went viral on social networks. Thousands of French netizens see it as a symbol of the damage done to thousands of wild animals by the fires that ravage the Gironde region. A “silent death”, according to the main associations for the defense of animals in France, such as L214.

“I think the animal got stuck on the beach, between the flames and the smoke, and had no choice but to jump. [no mar]”, declared Dupuy. The tide then played its part, throwing him back a little further south, on the beach of Biscarrosse”, evaluated the resident, who regularly fishes there.

A scenario considered likely by Philippe Rocq, president of the association Secours animalier Sud Bassin, contacted by Franceinfo. “An animal is always ready to do anything to avoid the flames. It is in its instinct to flee from fire, which is, for it, the most dangerous element in nature”, he describes.

“These are forest animals. Therefore, they are completely unaware of the risk the ocean poses.” The activist, who is also a volunteer with the Aquitaine League for the Protection of Birds (LPO, for its acronym in French), insists: “With the fires, wildlife is in danger. Especially slower animals like squirrels, small lizards or rabbits. “, explained Rock.

These fires represent “a real disaster for the forest environment and biodiversity”, underlined on Thursday (21) the mayor of Biganos, recognizing a “very heavy price” for the forests of his territory, located in the famous Arcachon Basin.

“The deer was probably trying to flee towards the dunes, to escape the smoke or even the flames. In this type of case, we can imagine the panic behavior on the part of the animals in danger”, said Milène Cornic, spokeswoman for the association Ligue des animaux, to the TV channel BFM.

2 of 2 Trees burn during a forest fire in Landiras, in the Gironde region of France. — Photo: Gironde Fire Brigade/Handout/Reuters Trees burn during a forest fire in Landiras, in the Gironde region of France. — Photo: Gironde Fire Brigade/Handout/Reuters