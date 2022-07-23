Did it stop evolving? 3 ways to get results in the gym again







Get constantly evolve in the gym Not an easy task. Whatever your ultimate goal, completing each step of the journey is critical to achieving solid results. For example, if you are obese or overweight and you want to have a muscular physique, you will first need to burn off excess body fat, so that later the musculature is apparent.

For someone who is excessively thin, work is also slow and progressive. Every kilo of muscle gained will require progressive and efficient work. Skipping these steps and trying to shorten the path can be very costly. Your joint, mental, metabolic and physiological health can be immensely compromised. And worse, the result may not even appear.

The first step to being able to evolve in search of the ultimate goal is to set small goals and strategies that will gradually take you there. It’s no use, for example, to rush and force the execution of exercises with a weight that you are not able to do. The tendency is that, in this way, its development is stagnant.

According to sports advisor and coach, Leandro Twin, everything will depend on your current strength and training variables. “You don’t need a lot of weight to be giant, you just need the maximum weight you can lift. You can train heavy with light weight because each person will have a degree of strength”, he explains.

3 ways to get back on track in the gym

Train to your max, but respect your limits

According to Twin, the ideal is always to put a load that generates failure within the repetitions you are looking for. Thus, the development of muscles will occur. “When I give my students 10 repetitions, I want them to do between eight and 12, two up or two down. They will put a load to failure at that point. I ask them to control the speed of the movement. and the load automatically fits, becoming the last concern in a muscle hypertrophy training”, he explains.

Adjust the diet according to your goals

The healthy eating industry has grown a lot in recent years and diets like low carb, flexible dieting and intermittent fasting are among the biggest weight loss strategies. However, proteins are the difference when it comes to gaining muscle. The ideal is to bet on meat, chicken, fish, eggs and dairy products.

It might be interesting to add

Supplementation based on whey protein and creatine, for example, are important compounds to assist in muscle gain. These substances will act as a quick source of energy. However, remember to consult a professional you trust to include these compounds in the strategy.

Source: Sport Life.